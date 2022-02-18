...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
River Valleys Girl Scouts Service Unit Manager Jess Gillen's "cupboard" was stocked full of 481 cases of cookies in preparation of 2022 Girl Scout cookie sales kickoff Saturday.
A truck pulled up to the Faribault resident's house Wednesday afternoon and drivers unloaded case after case of cookies into her garage on pallets. As service unit cupboard manager, Gillen counts and checks off cases of cookies as they are taken off the truck. She also trains troop leaders and members in preparation for cookie sales and puts a schedule together for troop leaders to pick up cookies. She is the pick up location for troops in both Faribault and Medford.
Gillen said she's been in charge of cookie sales for her daughter's troop for five years and the cupboard manager for three years. She said she does it because she loves Girl Scouts and what it can be for the community.
Cookie sales run through March 27. Girls will be at various locations Saturdays and Sundays, like Cub Foods and Family Fare in Northfield; Fareway, Hy-Vee and Walmart in Faribault and Old Navy in the Medford Outlet Mall.
Troop 27370 Leader Leah Inman said this year's new cookie, called Adventurefuls, is good and tastes like a caramel version of a thin mint.
Girl Scouts River Valleys states 76% of the money made from cookie sales stays local. When a box of cookies is purchased, 22% goes toward troop proceeds and girl rewards, 24% toward the Girl Scout cookie program and baker costs, and 54% is invested in girls through programs, properties, volunteer support and training, financial assistance and council services.
Cookie entrepreneurs learn essential life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, business ethics and more. River Valleys indicates safety and flexibility are still top priorities for the 2022 cookie program, and each Girl Scout and their family are encouraged to participate at their own comfort level. Girl Scouts can participate online, hybrid and in-person.
Gillen said the cookie money made by her troop in previous years was spent on putting together community service projects, including assembling bags of birthday supplies to give to area residents. This year, troop members are looking forward to some outdoor adventure.
"My troop is excited to sell to go camping," Gillen said.