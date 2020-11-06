Officer Arik Matson and his wife, Megan, sat silently inside a Waseca County courtroom Friday listening as a judge handed Tyler Robert Janovsky a prison sentence more than three decades long. But neither could look at the man who changed their lives forever for more than a couple seconds.
Janovsky, 38, of Waseca, pleaded guilty in July to one count of the attempted murder of Matson and one count of attempted murder of Waseca officers Andrew Harren and Sgt. Timothy Schroeder in relation to a Jan. 6 incident that left Matson critically injured from a gunshot to the head.
During the sentencing hearing on Friday, which included victim impact statements, Judge Christine Long sentenced Janovsky to a total of 420 months in prison. Per Minnesota statute, Janovsky must serve at least two thirds of that. The remainder would be served on supervised release.
All other charges linked to the shootings were dismissed as a result of the July plea agreement. Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius also agreed to drop a first-degree manufacturing meth charge from a separate drug case filed in December. Also part of the agreement: the federal government won't pursue drug charges linked to the December case.
During the hearing in July, Janovksy told Judge Long that on the night of Jan. 6 he was aware that officers were looking for him as he hid behind a house. Janovksy said that he went on the roof of a Third Avenue SE home and shot at Matson with the intent to kill him before firing at Schroeder and Harren with the same intent.
According to the criminal complaint, Janovsky, who was on supervised release for a 2010 drug conviction, had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting. According to court records, police found materials for a potential methamphetamine lab, as well as drugs and a loaded handgun at his Waseca residence in December.
On the night of the incident, four Waseca Police officers — including Matson, Schroeder and Harren — were dispatched to the 900 block of Third Avenue SE in Waseca following a report a suspicious person with a flashlight in nearby backyards. Capt. Kris Markeson was also present at the scene.
Officers first made contact with Janovsky the night of Jan. 6 on the balcony of the home where he then fled to the garage roof before circling to the front of the house, according to the complaint. It is there that he fired his gun at the officers, striking Matson in the head. Janovsky was in turn shot twice, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Matson and Schroeder fired their weapons during the incident.
Janovsky admitted to initiating the gunfire when he entered into the plea agreement.