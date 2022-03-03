The wedding industry has been taken on a wild roller coaster ride over the last two years, and it seems now like things are settling down a bit, or rather ramping up in a more traditional way for some.
From cancellations, refunds and reschedules, wedding vendors have had to put their flexibility to the test. Despite the challenges, many are looking forward to upcoming opportunities, like participating in local bridal fairs.
Susanna Mariette, of Suzie-Q Photography based in Faribault, is one of many vendors participating in the ninth annual Faribault Bridal Fair, set for March 6 at Faribo West Mall.
Organizer Laura Sterling said the last bridal fair was held in 2020 and they were forced to skip last year’s fair due to a COVID-outbreak. She said brides register from towns in a 50-mile radius and unique opportunities like a cake dive attract a lot of attention.
The bridal fairs don’t only serve as a way to bring services available to them in one place, but also act as a way for vendors to form relationships and build a stronger community in the wedding industry, according to Mariette.
Mariette said the last few years have brought a lot of cancellations and rescheduling.
“All of a sudden at the end of this last year, there was a lot of brides inquiring,” Mariette said.
She handles events on a case-by-case basis, wears a mask, and tries to distance herself as needed.
Some brides chose to trim their larger plans down into a small backyard wedding. Other clients canceled all together.
Mariette is pleased to see weddings picking back up a bit more and looks forward to participating in the upcoming vendor fair. She said she loves being able to not only meet clients, but also other vendors around town.
“It’s just great for business, even other photographers, because if I can’t shoot one wedding I have someone to refer them to as a backup if needed,” Mariette said. “I’ve made a lot of connections.”
A hopeful 2022
Shari Edge, of Blooms of Love, has dealt with her fair share of challenges the last several years. She oversees a wedding venue in Dodge Center offering both outdoor garden and indoor options for weddings, receptions and private events. Edge said since they featured an outdoor garden area they could still have gatherings. Some couples still chose to cancel because of COVID-19 and sought a refund. Though she offered to carry their money over a full year, and longer if needed, Edge said some still wanted their money back, which created a lot of tension.
”Because of the tension of the disease and world chaos, added in to personal problems, that spills into us,” Edge said. “All we can do is say ‘no’ and offer an option, and that can be difficult.”
Looking ahead to 2022, Edge admitted it’s been a bit discouraging. Ten years ago, they booked 20 weddings in one summer. Edge said that can get a little chaotic, and 15 weddings is an ideal number. They have five scheduled for this summer. Edge said if they could get to 10, she’d be “ecstatic.”
“I’m hoping it will pick up after this show,” Edge said of the Faribault Bridal Show.
Although they haven’t had the opportunity to help as many couples as they have in years past, Edge feels confident in the couples that did still get married and the hurdles they jumped through.
“The situation these people had to go through to get married was incredible,” Edge said. “What they went through at this point, nothing will break them. In that mindset, it’s fun to help people who are already determined to stick it out. I’m hoping people planning to get married now have that same determination. We need it more during these times.”
Edge isn’t the only wedding venue feeling the aftereffects of cancellations. Janice Derham, owner of The Barn at Crocker’s Creek in Faribault, said the statewide shutdown was the most strenuous.
”It was difficult to make ends meet and survive without going out of business,” Derham said. “Thankfully, people chose to be understanding and supportive. We attempted to be flexible and accommodating in moving events forward on the calendar so that it worked out for our clientele. We also put everything in place to protect our guests and bring a level of comfort going forward.”
She attended the bridal fair in Faribault for the first time in 2019, after being prompted by a friend in support of the local Faribo West Mall. Derham said they are pleased that restrictions have eased and people are feeling comfortable getting together to celebrate milestones once again.
“One of the most important aspects of our business is to bring people into our community and show hospitality,” Derham said.