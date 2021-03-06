After working with several years with a consultant to create a master plan, Goodhue County has reapplied to make Nielsen Memorial Preserve a special feature park focusing on outdoor education.
After the county failed in its application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to make the regional designation a natural resource based park, the commission suggested that the Board of Commissioners reapply, but this time request making it a special feature park. There was quite a bit of competition in the natural resource based park category, the park was only able to achieve a medium regional significance rating given its small size.
But a ranking of high regional significance would allow Nielsen Memorial Park, about 10 miles southeast of Faribault, to become part of the regional parks and trails system and qualify Goodhue County for state Legacy funds to help build projects identified in the master plan.
Regional designation for Nielsen Memorial Preserve could help make the investments necessary to properly attract and host researchers, discover new things about the preserve and teach visitors about the remnants of Minnesota’s historical landscape.
The preserve is located on 88 acres in the southwest corner of Goodhue County,. The land is a “Big Woods” remnant in Section 7 of Kenyon Township. The bulk of this property was donated to the county from the estate of Harold Nielsen in early 2016. Home to a diverse range of plants and wildlife, the preserve provides a refuge for many different species and a location for hiking, picnicking, observing and learning about nature for visitors. The park has diverse terrain with an even, level area toward the northern side of the park, as well as several ravines that lead down to the North Fork of the Zumbro River.
In the master plan, commission officials also urged the county board to better outline how it intends the park to become a true regional destination and not just a local destination, while still maintaining high quality of natural resources, particularly given the park’s small acreage.
The master plan was developed to create a unified vision for the future of the park, plan for the next 10 to 25 years of its development, guide county staff and elected officials in funding and capital improvement projects and satisfy requirements for the commission in order to be identified as a regional park and qualify for Clean Water Land and Legacy Funds.
Goodhue County District 2 Commissioner and Park Board member Brad Anderson said they are trying to fit into this particular segment of parks because of the parks’ unique characteristics. He anticipates the board will hear back from the commission review committee within the next two to three months.
While the park’s vision statement remains the same, consultants has made several changes to the master plan that they believe with strengthen the county’s chances of achieving a high regional significance rating.
A local attraction
Bernie Overby, who represents Kenyon Township on the Goodhue County Parks Board, said the township is really pleased to be gaining a park and is hopeful the second presentation will put them into a position to get funding soon.
The key part of the initial planning process, Overby said, was transparency working with neighbors of the park and coming to an agreement everyone was on board with.
“There was a lot of good work being done between the county and the township,” said Overby. “We did a very good job working with neighbors about the situation. If the county wouldn’t have taken the park, it probably would’ve been sold and houses would be built there now.”
Overby finds the natural aspect of the park something worth mentioning and he says once the paths are created throughout the park, it’s going to be an exciting place to go. Currently, the Park Board is working on putting in a pavilion and boat docks at the only other regional park in Goodhue County, Lake Byllesby Regional Park near Cannon Falls. If it is able to get approval on the second request, Overby hopes it can start getting plans in motion.
According to the plan,” Nielsen Memorial Preserve consists of a high quality forest landscape in a matrix of agricultural crop land. Very few stands of native big woods remain in southeastern Minnesota, and remaining big woods habitats, like those at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, are threatened by climate change. Efforts to preserve the stands that do exist and educate about their place in the Minnesota landscape is an important way to celebrate the state’s natural heritage.”
Nielsen Memorial Preserve is home to more than two dozen unique landforms known as mima mounds, low, circular or oval domes flattened at the top. The discovery of Mima mounds in the park provides an additional layer of interest that differentiates Nielsen Memorial Preserve from other attractions in the region.
Highlighting them at Nielsen Memorial Preserve could attract visitors and provide a focus for programming.
Goodhue County has no nature-based education facilities, and the surrounding area has few parks that pair passive outdoor recreational options with natural resource education. To fill this gap, Nielsen Memorial Preserve plan to pursue programs and partnerships that emphasize nature-based education to serve visitors from Goodhue, Rice, Dodge and Steele counties.
As a proposed outdoor learning laboratory, the park could host school, university and scouting groups from across the state. While Rochester and Faribault each have access to nature centers, there are no outdoor education facilities serving some of the region’a more rural populations. The next nearest nature centers are in Wabasha and Hastings.
Overby said Boy Scouts expressed interest in using the park for educational purposes, as has the Kenyon High School.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” said Overby. “I’ve walked through the park with several botanists and they documented all the different flowers. It’s amazing what’s all in there. Since there’s only two parks in Goodhue County, we’re hopeful we can draw a lot of people from Faribault, Owatonna and other areas.”