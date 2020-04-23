With concerns about climate change increasing, Faribault has been chosen by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to put together a Climate Adaptation Plan.
The new plan will build off the work that Faribault did from 2017 to 2018 on a climate change impact study. As was the case with the earlier study, the Climate Adaptation Plan will be led by a consultant team and staff at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at no cost to the city.
At the core of the new evaluation will be four 90-minute meetings with community stakeholders. Several city staff members will be at the meetings, including City Engineer Mark DuChene, Public Works Director Travis Block and Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, who is in charge of emergency management for the city. Representatives for the Faribault Public Schools and Rice County Public Health will also be invited. The stakeholder group will be asked to give its thoughts on how the city’s infrastructure, natural environment and people can adapt to the challenge of climate change.
In addition, residents will be invited to give their feedback via an online survey. The MPCA plans to begin holding meetings next month and hopes to have a complete plan by early fall.
The new plan will be designed to help the city weather flooding, storms, excessive heat and other extreme weather events and patterns that will be likely to occur more frequently in the future as a result of climate change.
The study is expected to be a focal point of discussion for the city’s brand new Environmental Commission. Created after a public petition from approximately 75 area residents, the Environmental Commission holds its first meeting on Monday.
Commission members will be tasked with making initiatives to make Faribault more environmentally friendly. The commission will also assess projects that require an Environmental Impact Statement or Environmental Assessment Worksheet, reports that review the environmental impacts resulting from a proposed action.
The commission will serve in an advisory role, giving the council the power to overrule the commission’s recommendations with a simple majority vote. Still, the council suggested that the new commission is particularly well suited to help put together the Climate Adaptation Plan.
Faribault is hardly the first area city to focus extensively on the issue of climate change. Communities such as Red Wing and Winona already have environmental commissions, and Northfield recently enacted a Climate Action Plan.
Still, Faribault has been chosen as one of just four in the state to receive this assistance from the MPCA, along with Albert Lea, Burnsville and Maplewood. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that’s because the city has demonstrated a strong commitment to the climate issue despite limited resources.
“We’re a model for other cities in the state in that we don’t have dedicated staff, but instead have made a grassroots effort,” he said. "We believe strongly in the importance of this issue and want to work on it.”