Faribault’s elementary schools now have a place to find calm.
Courtesy of $5,200 in grants to Faribault Public Schools from Allina Health, pre-made kits called “Calming Corners” are in every elementary school classroom, and principal and nurse’s office in the district.
The project was presented at the Faribault School Board meeting Monday, less than a month after the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency in children’s mental health, resulting in part from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an Oct. 20 release, the crisis in child and adolescent mental health is worsening and “is inextricably tied to the stress brought on by COVID-19 and the ongoing struggle for racial justice, and represents an acceleration of trends observed prior to 2020. Rates of childhood mental health concerns and suicide rose steadily between 2010 and 2020 and by 2018 suicide was the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10-24.”
“This outreach is just one way we’ve connected with Faribault Public Schools,” Natalie Ginter, Allina Health’s manager of community engagement said in a release. “Through our Change to Chill program we’ve also worked with Faribault High School to teach students stress management and coping skills as well as how to practice mindfulness. At Allina Health, we strongly believe we must put human relationships at the center of care and look at the whole person to truly address health care needs in our community.”
Joining Ginter at Monday’s Board meeting to discuss the implementation of Calming Corners and how it’s being used were Michelle Kaune and Kim Barry, social workers at Lincoln and Roosevelt Elementary schools, respectively.
Kaune began the group’s presentation by explaining how Calming Corners works. Rather than operating as toys for students’ recreational enjoyment alone, Kaune said, the pre-made kits are tools that can help students get back to work.
“Sitting down and thinking about the problem can sometimes make it worse, so this helps them get their mind off of the problem so they can get back in control and back to work,” she said.
The kits are also useful for regulating young students’ emotions when teachers do not have time to sit down individually with an agitated student or students during school hours.
Calming Corners includes a number of different items, including helpful reminders that can calm and guide young students, fidget toys that use repetitive motions to alleviate anxiety and exercises that help users calm themselves by focusing on their breathing.
Calming Corners is one of several projects being implemented through the collaboration between Faribault Public Schools and Allina Health, including the Change to Chill program which was created to teach students at Faribault High School stress management and coping skills in addition to practicing mindfulness.
The hiring of Janet Lewis Muth for the new position of mental health coordinator at Faribault Public Schools was also part of that collaboration.
After the presentation, School Board Chiar Chad Wolff asked presenters if they had received any early feedback on the Calming Corners’ efficacy from teachers or staff. Barry said the students seem to enjoy using the kits and teachers appreciate having “some tools at their fingertips.”
School Board member Richard Olson asked if the Calming Corners could only be used for elementary school students or if there had been any discussion on their use in middle schools as well. Presenters responded that the grant was for elementary school students and that the program is not being considered for use in middle schools at the moment.
School Board member Carolyn Treadway expressed her gratitude to Allina Health and Ginter on behalf of the board for supporting the mental health and social-emotional learning of Faribault’s elementary school students. Wolff echoed her sentiments.
“It’s just really, really cool to see the partnerships that are there and community partners step forward, so thank you, Natalie, for doing what you do for our students and our school and our community.”