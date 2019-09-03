Faribault author Larry Gavin usually prepares for a new year of teaching this time of year, but with his recent retirement and the Aug. 15 release of his fifth publication, he’s instead focused on arranging book launches.
Red Dragonfly Press has published Gavin’s poems in four previous books, but “A Fragile Shelter: New and Selected Poems” compiles 154-pages of his work in one volume.
“[Poetry is] a way that you define the world for yourself,” said Gavin. “It’s a way you figure out what things mean, for me, and it’s fun. I just like the language.”
To create “A Fragile Shelter,” Gavin selected his best poems, in his own opinion, from his previous four books and arranged them in chronological order. While these poems don’t follow a particular theme, Gavin said they represent a couple decades of work and illustrate changes in his writing patterns.
“The connection between the individual and the natural world is probably a part of everything in the book at some point,” said Gavin. “And the work is also kind of magical, as in magical realism. There’s also some big leaps that are made. It’s a process of discovering the world and the individual’s place in it and what the world can do to make you happy and cheerful.”
“A Fragile Shelter” begins with a 20-page chapbook — or pamphlet — called “Necessities,” which won the 2004 Red Dragonfly Press Emergence Chapbook Series Prize and resulted in Gavin’s first published book. Because he liked what publisher Scott King did with the chapbook, Gavin continued sending his material to Red Dragonfly Press in Northfield from thereon out.
“It’s always a pleasure to be associated with that publishing press,” said Gavin. “Minnesota is a great place to be a writer.”
Of King, Gavin said, “He’s without a doubt the smartest person I know, so the press has a lot of great things going for it.”
As a whole, “A Fragile Shelter” encompasses poems written in a variety of forms — some of them Gavin even invented. He’s written sonnets and traditional poems as well as poems that rhyme in places the readers wouldn’t expect.
At this stage in Gavin’s career, he calls writing poetry “a pretty clean process.” He believes his best poems are the ones he writes quickly, because those are often the ones he thought about for a couple months before recording them. And since he’s written so many poems and articles, he finds it fun to come across works he forgot he wrote.
Gavin typically writes in the mornings, for two and a half to three hours, or edits work for a variety of magazines as a freelancer. Apart from writing poetry, he writes material based on his experiences in outdoor Minnesota for the weekly publication Minnesota Outdoor News. He also spent 15 years working his way from contributing writer to field editor to senior editor of Midwest Fly Fishing Magazine. All together, he’s written about 275 articles on a variety of subjects.
Gavin said his “big writing time” usually lasts from November to March, so being retired from teaching is a new advantage. Currently, he’s working on a book that explores successful school programs, practices and structures that promote learning. This work is different that anything Gavin has previously tackled, but educational publishing companies have already expressed interest.
In the meantime, Gavin plans to do a reading of “A Fragile Shelter” at the Hiawatha Chapter of Trout Unlimited Oct. 4 and then set up more launches in fall and winter. He may even do a launch and reading in Faribault.
“My readings are pretty dang entertaining; usually strange things happen, and I don’t take myself too seriously,” said Gavin. “I have to say I love reading things out loud … [and] when you look at people reacting, it’s a cool thing.”