Approximately one in 285 children in the United State will be diagnosed with cancer before reaching age 20, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
The No. 1 cause of death by disease for children in the U.S., ACCO says cancer takes the lives of 20% of children in the U.S. who receive that diagnosis.
While eradicating such a powerful disease sounds like a tremendous feat, Bethlehem Academy has organized a fundraiser event to help make a difference. Held in conjunction with Friday's BA boys’ basketball varsity game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, “Shoot for the Cure” is 6:30 p.m. in the Van Orsow Auditorium. In the event of a weather-related school cancellation, the fundraiser will be postponed to a later date.
This event marks the first time the BA boys’ basketball team hosts a fundraiser to benefit childhood cancer research, though the BA varsity football team hosted an event with the same purpose in the fall.
While it’s BA parents who coordinated the event, BA boys’ basketball head coach Melissa Hager said her son, Cameron, and his friends Wyatt Redding and Ryan Clark inspired the idea. The three boys, all Lincoln Elementary students, made bracelets and wanted to sell them to raise money for cancer research. That was when Hager talked to her players’ parents.
“They’re the ones who have run with it from there,” said Hager. “My varsity parents have set up everything, and that’s really cool.”
According to Sue Jandro, whose son Jack is one of the varsity captains, "It’s definitely a school project, not just the parents but we have all the students helping out."
Among the projects within the fundraiser, BA teacher Brent Zabel and his multi-media class created the "Shoot for a Cure" logo and BA teacher Jason Hillesheim and his art class designed the poster.
BA already kicked off fundraising for childhood cancer research Wednesday with students donating a dollar to “dress down” from their dress code and instead wear jeans and sweatshirts. This event alone generated $212.
BA boys basketball players will wear yellow-gold shoes and socks in honor of children who have battled cancer, and fans are also encouraged to wear yellow or gold Friday night. The gymnasium will display a Wall of Hope where attendees and fans can write notes on yellow hearts to honor loved ones lost to cancer, those who have survived cancer or those currently living with cancer.
"I’m super excited about that," said Jandro. "The Wall of Hope is going to be very meaningful."
To support the cause, fans may purchase bracelets Hagers’ son and his friends made, shoot hoops or buy paper to construct a paper airplane for a half-time throwing contest. The purchase of cookies made by BA parent Connie DeGrood and gold suckers will also benefit the cause.
Proceeds will go to either Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national organization that has funded nearly 1,000 cutting-edge research projects at 135 institutions in the U.S. and Canada, or Pinky Swear Foundation, which provides financial and emotional support to children with cancer and their families.
Northwestern Mutual’s local financial planner, Dan Hager, is donating 50 cents to every dollar donated up to $1,500. Opportunities available through this business will determine which childhood cancer organization BA chooses to donate to.
“Once we get going, maybe we’ll get more businesses to match in future years,” said Hager. “If we start out with one, great, but to grow it would be really cool.”