An Elko New Market woman riding on an ATV being towed by another vehicle died from her injuries after being thrown from the ATV.
The crash took place Friday at about 12:30 p.m. at 30th Street W and Cass Avenue, just north of Webster near the county line.
Sara White, 42, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported by ambulance to Fairview Ridges Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
White's death is the fourth fatal crash on Rice County roads this year. Last year, the county saw 10 fatalities, the largest number since 2008 when it recorded 12 fatalities.
Traffic fatalities are up statewide. So far, this year 440 people have died on Minnesota roads, leading state and local law enforcement to issue stern reminders about safe driving: wearing seat belts, eliminating distractions and not getting behind the wheel after drinking. In comparison, from January through November 2020, 366 people were killed in crashes in Minnesota.
Also responding to the Friday's crash was the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elko New Market Police and the Elko New Market Fire and Rescue departments.