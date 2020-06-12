The athletic cooperative agreement between Faribault Public Schools and Bethlehem Academy dates back nearly 40 years, and while the possibility of dissolving the contract raised discussion over the past week, working together is a goal both sides share.
“I very much value all of the relationships, educational and otherwise, in our community, and our intent here is to develop more fairness in the operation of these cooperative agreements,” said Keith Badger, Faribault Public Schools athletic director.
Added Ed Friesen, BA athletic director: “I’m hopeful that things can continue because I think the cooperatives are good for the kids, and in general, it’s a good way for the community to come together. I really hate it being an ‘us’ versus ‘them’ type of thoughts because it’s really about collaboration and working together.”
A number of factors sparked discussion about dissolving the agreement, including the idea that the co-op promotes Faribault Public Schools' students to leave the district. Board member Carolyn Treadway also released a statement on the Faribault Public Schools’ website, detailing her thoughts on how the co-op leads to inequity and systematic injustices.
Faribault Public Schools’ athletic cooperative agreement with BA allows for BA students to participate in activities Faribault Public Schools sponsors. In 2019-20, BA students took 54 spots across 12 of the 13 athletics and activities offered. Some students may have participated in more than one sport.
Badger explained there is no financial benefit to FPS for forming a co-op. BA pays a percentage of the total net cost depending on the number of BA students who participate in a sport or activity. For example, 16% of the boys’ hockey roster is composed of BA students, so BA pays 16% of total net expenses.
Having BA students participate in sports Faribault Public Schools would offer regardless of the co-op may not always mean extra costs for the Faribault district, but Badger said it depends on the sport and the situation.
“If additional participants created additional expenses like a second bus or additional uniform, we would purchase those things,” said Badger. “BA is paying a cost per participant fee that they have to come up with, so I imagine that at times is expensive for them.”
Friesen recalls BA paying nothing for cooperative sports in the 1980s and 1990s. Eventually, BA paid 10% of soccer expenses, and that evolved into a flat fee, and the flat fee turned into a formula based on high school enrollment. Five years ago, BA went from paying nothing to paying $28,000 to $29,000 with the change to a net cost per participant formula. But this isn’t something he’s opposed to.
“I think the current net cost per participant is probably the fairest model that we’ve had over the years,” said Friesen. “It is the most expensive model over the years too, for BA’s share, but I do think it’s the fairest one.”
Funding comes from the BA athletics budget, said Friesen, which tuition and fundraising covers. Students involved in the co-ops pay the student activity fee FPS charges, and BA charges nothing extra.
Most families that attend BA pay property taxes within the Faribault school district, which comes back as state aid for FPS. On the flip side, said Friesen, when families choose to attend BA or any of the other parochial schools in Faribault, that changes what FPS receives for state aid. If a student from FPS decides to enroll at BA, it results in a financial loss for the district.
Friesen said BA too has dwindled in enrollment but not as significantly as FPS. BA’s enrollment is still comparable to what it was 20 years ago, he said.
“The bigger issue is what as a community we can do to make Faribault Public Schools the best they can be and keep everyone going to schools in Faribault versus Northfield, Medford, etc.,” said Friesen. “We’re very lucky in Faribault to have the school choices they have, and it’s important they’re doing well and all good school choices for people.”
Friesen believes one thing BA and FPS need to do better is to hold more regular meetings regarding the cooperatives. He and Badger plan to meet Monday for a discussion, and FPS is also in the process of forming a committee among volunteers from any local school, not just Faribault Schools and BA. The purpose of the committee will be to work together to improve relationships between schools, clarify expectations and develop fairness in the way partnerships are operated.
“We’re going to do the work; the work will be done regardless, but what I’m looking for is a partner in the cooperative agreements, and I’m not feeling that,” said Badger. “It has been the same since I’ve been here since 2018, but the relationship [within the co-op] has definitely evolved over the generations. I do think there will be a time and a place to share more information as our committees work together."