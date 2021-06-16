Faribault officials say extending the length of the municipal airport’s runway by 650 feet to more than 4,900 feet could create economic opportunities for the city.
However, getting that done is far from certain and will likely require funding from a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
City Public Works Director Travis Block, who oversees the airport, said during a Wednesday Airport Advisory Board meeting that federal officials told him in March that the airport doesn’t qualify for the extended runway based on the number of landings/takeoffs for qualifying aircraft on site.
However, he plans to follow up with the FAA and receive more detailed information. Block said he eventually plans to circle back to the City Council to gauge its interest once he receives those details from the FAA. The city last year placed the runway extension on its capital improvement plan for 2025. Even then, construction would likely not take place until 2026.
He added that the FAA also told him that Faribault’s proximity to the airport in Owatonna is “a big hurdle” in extending the runway. But that seemed odd to Block, who said cities with lower-quality airport facilities like Watertown, South Dakota, and Mitchell, South Dakota have longer runways that can accommodate commercial airplanes.
Block noted he would support the runway extension “if the data is there, if we have the justification for that.” But if the city does not receive outside funding for the project, Block says it’s unlikely to happen. The federal government, he said, typically funds a significant portion of runway extension projects.
Block estimates land acquisition, design and environmental work alone would cost approximately $2 million.
Airport Advisory Board member Mike Brown said increasing the length of the runway would allow corporate aircraft to land in Faribault and potentially attract new businesses to the community. Longer runways, he said, are frequently a consideration among CEOs in deciding where to locate their businesses as they help reduce the length of time it takes to get from one of its locations to another.
Fellow Airport Advisory Board member Carl Hooper cited Amazon’s ongoing construction of a 750,000-square-foot facility in Lakeville expected to allow for hundreds of new full time jobs and FedEx nearly doubling the size of its Lakeville Freight facility that it built in 2015 as evidence of the ongoing economic growth in the southern Twin Cities suburbs. Hooper expects Faribault to one day be able to take advantage of that growth as it continues expanding north, and extending the runway could help the city achieve that development.
“We’ve got to think ahead,” he said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said the council is in favor of the extension as long as the Airport Advisory Board can justify the cost of the project to taxpayers.
Recent growth
Thanks in part to a joint assistance package funded partially by the county and state, SteinAir’s move from Farmington to Faribault boosted the workforce at the airport by 50%. Today, SteinAir has 30 employees on site. Maintenance company Rare Aircraft employs 20, and North Ambulance has 12-15 more.
As the closest airport to the Twin Cities that is not part of the seven-member Metropolitan Airport Council, Faribault offers an attractive option for businesses that don’t want to deal with an additional level of bureaucracy. For foreign-based companies, a strong regional airport is considered a key resource in facilitating efficient movement of goods and people.
As Northfield lacks an airport, the Faribault Airport is regularly used by businesses from both cities, as well as St. Olaf and Carleton colleges. In recent years, four foreign companies have made major investments in town: Japanese-based Daikin Applied, French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass; Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods; and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
Following a devastating 2018 tornado that significantly damaged 39 buildings at Faribault Municipal Airport and destroyed 12 private hangars, much of the airport was rebuilt.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the Daily News in September 2019 that once that was finished, the city would begin marketing the airport. She said the city’s economic models have shown that a larger airport could provide a sizable economic boost. The main facility, the new fixed base operator, is approximately 15,000 square feet, including 12,800 square feet of hangar space. By contrast, the old facility offered around 6,500 square feet of space.