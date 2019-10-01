Faribault’s Police Department has unveiled special purple patches which will be worn all this month in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in memory of the late Barb Larson, a former Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism employee murdered by her ex-husband in 2016 and to raise money for the local advocacy center.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which evolved from the Domestic Violence Awareness Project’s “Day of Unity.” The Day of Unity was first held in 1981 with the first Domestic Violence Awareness month observed in 1987. Across the country, events are held each October to mourn those lost to domestic violence, celebrate and support survivors of domestic violence and strengthen institutions working to combat domestic violence.
In recent years, federal and state funding for programs to help victims of domestic violence has remained stagnant while the needs of victims have increased. In order to provide services for victims of domestic violence, groups like the HOPE Center are increasingly turning to the generosity of the community.
With those needs in mind, the Police Department will donate the proceeds from the limited edition patched to the HOPE Center. The patches can be purchased for $20 at both the Police Department and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism office.
“We’re excited to be able to partner with the Faribault PD and Chamber both to honor the memory of Barb Larson and support the services that we provide,” said Hope Center Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher.
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said that officers thought of the idea after they saw other departments wearing and selling pink patches in support of breast cancer awareness and research. They decided to do something in support of the HOPE Center, which they work closely with to provide resources and protection for victims of domestic violence.
Since 1995, the HOPE Center has worked to support victims of sexual and domestic violence in the Rice County area 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The organization focuses on increasing awareness and education in addition to supporting and protecting victims of domestic abuse.
Even after years of hard work to increase awareness and resources for victims of domestic violence, the rate of domestic violence remains shockingly high across the country. According to the CDC, one in four women and one in seven men have been victims of severe violence during their lifetime.
Each October, Violence Free Minnesota (previously known as the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women) releases its homicide report in memory of victims of domestic violence. The report is released in October not only because October is domestic violence month, but also because domestic violence cases tend to progress slowly through the legal and judicial system.
The group’s newly released report documents at least 14 victims of domestic violence — nine females, one male and four bystanders. So far, that’s a decrease from last year’s statewide totals, when at least 21 women, one child and five bystanders were murdered as a result of domestic violence. Four of the victims were from Southern Minnesota.
On Feb. 16, 49 year old Lori Wiederhoft Moore, of rural Blue Earth County, was murdered by her husband Timothy Moore, who subsequently killed himself before police could arrive.
Timothy Moore had violated a protection order in 2015 and had continued to act in an abusive manner, according to family and friends. Lori planned on leaving the relationship and had plans to move out the following day.
On March 28, David Leonard Riess, of rural Dodge County, was found dead in his home after a welfare check from a concerned friend. Authorities believe that Riess had been dead for at least two weeks prior to the discovery of his body.
Riess’s wife Lori Ann Riess, a gambling addict, subsequently cashed more than $10,000 in stolen and forged checks and traveled to Florida, where she killed 59-year old Pamela Hutchinson in an attempt to assume her identity. She was apprehended in Texas after 10 day national manhunt and charged with both her husband’s murder and Hutchinson’s murder.
On June 16, 59-year old Scott Engelbrecht, of St. James, murdered his wife, 67 year old Joyce Engelbrecht, and her daughter, 43 year old Rachel Lindner. Police were called to the scene after Lindner’s son called 911, saying his grandmother had been shot after a heated argument. Lindner attempted to flee but was shot dead by Scott Engelbrecht on a neighbor's property.
Because Violence Free Minnesota relies on public information and news reports, the group acknowledges that the number of domestic violence deaths is likely higher. Under reporting is likely higher particularly among underrepresented groups including people of color, people living in poverty, people living in rural areas, children, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and those caught up in prostitution or sex trafficking.
Victims of domestic violence can call the HOPE Center's 24 hour hotline at 800-607-2330 or the Faribault Police at 507-334-4305 (or 911 for emergencies). Pederson strongly urged victims of domestic violence to seek the support they need to avoid being trapped in a cycle of abuse.
"We want people to be able to call both our Department and HOPE Center and be aware of the services that are out there to help people," he said. "We don’t want people to think this is a family issue and not any of our business. (Domestic violence) is a cycle that will perpetuate if it’s not addressed."