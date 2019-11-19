Medford Public School students gathered Tuesday morning to transform their commons into a sea of pink, in honor of staff member Georgia Schweisthal. After the beloved cook was recently diagnosed with cancer, the football boosters club decided to use the Tigers’ annual Sack Cancer benefit game to raise funds for the longtime district employee.
At the event, the Tiger Touchdown Club brought in nearly $5,000 through T-shirts, concession sales and more, and yesterday morning Medford second-graders got to present Schweisthal with the check as the entire student body cheered.
Before the presentation, second-grade teacher Sara Markham introduced her coworker as one of the most positive, outgoing and friendly faces at the school.
“Anytime someone new is hired, she’s always one of the first ones to go up and welcome them and help them set up a lunch account,” said Markham, who is also a member of the Tiger Touchdown Club, in an interview. “If there are kids that forget their lunch number, she’s so sweet about helping them figure it out.”
Markham added that, in addition to making her mark on the school, Schweisthal is also active in the community as an avid knitter, who makes hats and booties for newborns at area hospitals.
“She’s like a mother or a grandmother who is looking out for you at all times,” Markham explained.
Schweisthal explained that it was her way of “paying it forward.”
“Having young children I could work on small projects like that … I started doing that a long time ago,” she explained.
After Markham’s introduction, students beat out a drumroll yesterday morning as the second-graders revealed the fundraiser’s grand total one number at a time. The final tally was $4,816.
Throughout the Oct. 4 game, the Medford cross country team and coaches kept busy running laps around the track as play was happening on the field. Attendees could make an either per-mile or flat rate pledge to the group, which ended up running over 200 miles that evening. All in all, the runners raised $1,713.
Markham said the boosters club notified Schweisthal in late September about their idea to host the fundraiser in her honor.
“I contacted her daughter and said, ‘Hey do you think she would mind if we did this?’ And her daughter was totally on board, and asked if there was anything she could do to help,” explained Markham.
Schweisthal said the school tried to keep it a surprise for as long as possible — she eventually saw a post on Facebook that let the news slip a little ahead of time.
“It was the best surprise ever,” she added. “I was totally overwhelmed to know that they were going to do this for me. Medford Public School is supportive, they’re caring, they’re concerned — it’s just an outgoing, loving group.”
Although the October game was the boosters’ main fundraiser, Markham added that elementary school students could make additional donations Tuesday for the privilege of getting to wear a hat of their choosing in class. As of yesterday afternoon, that effort had raised an extra $386, bringing the total amount of funds raised for Schweisthal up to $5,202.
At the morning ceremony, she held back tears as she thanked students, staff and the community for their support.
“I’ve been here for 16 years,” Schweisthal told the crowd. “I have watched the support, the love, the encouragement, the caring that you share. To have this on my behalf … there’s no way that I can say thank you.”
For Markham, who said that Schweisthal consistently puts others before herself, she said returning her recognition and support was a no-brainer. Markham added that, although this year’s Sack Cancer fundraiser is at an end, residents wanting to get involved with the cause can still contact her at smarkham@medfordtigers.org.
Markham added that the Tiger Touchdown Club is always looking for new members to help run next year’s Sack Cancer game and assist with the group’s myriad other initiatives; anyone interested can also reach out via email.