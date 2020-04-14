Ruth Lang was reluctant when a co-worker asked her to go outside and help tie blue ribbons around the trees surrounding the Rice County Government Services building.
Lang, a child protection assessment worker and investigator for Rice County Social Services since 1989, didn’t realize she was being lured outside to witness a vehicle parade in honor of her 60th birthday.
Sara Mulligan, also a child protection assessment worker and investigator, coordinated Tuesday's parade for Lang, one of her best friends. She invited not only Social Service workers but members of the law enforcement, assistant county attorneys and other community partners to participate in the vehicle parade, which began at Lincoln Elementary, progressed along Fourth Street and ended at the Government Services building. Lang is also a member of the Elks Lodge, so several Elks and her family joined the parade as well.
“I have worked with Ruth for seven years now, and if I’m being honest, I can’t think of a more deserving person, not only to celebrate a milestone birthday, but to celebrate someone who has given over half her life to working with the community’s most vulnerable,” said Mulligan. “… It’s more than just celebrating her birthday but celebrating her and everything she’s given back to the community.”
As a child protection assessment worker and investigator, Lang and Mulligan are the very first social workers that respond in child protection cases. They respond hand in hand with law enforcement during difficult crisis situations. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, they respond as they normally would as essential front-line workers.
April happens to be Child Abuse Awareness Month, so it made sense that Lang’s co-workers asked her to help tie blue ribbons around the trees. Usually, Social Services employees decorate the town blue, the official color of Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The fact that law enforcement members and other front-line workers participated in the parade speaks volumes about Lang’s community involvement and character as well, said Mulligan. She and her daughter followed a Faribault fire truck in the parade lineup and saw Lang’s reaction at the end.
“She was surprised,” said Mulligan. “There was of course an element of shock and disbelief that all of that was coordinated for her, but she was pleasantly surprised.”
Christina Albers, ongoing case manager for Rice County Social Services, laughed as she explained that Lang was “actually very upset” that her co-workers asked her to go out in the cold. That changed after she saw the parade of vehicles with affirmative messages written on the windows.
“Ruth is such a kind person and people just love her,” said Albers. “She’s very well deserved.”