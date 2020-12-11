A vehicle crashed into a home in southwest Faribault early Friday morning, causing severe injuries and leaving a gaping hold on one side of the house.
According to Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson, the Faribault Fire Department was called 128 Tower Place, near the intersection of Second Avenue SW and Third Street SW, because the crash caused a gas leak in the home. Officials with several law enforcement agencies were also on site.
Pederson said one person was taken into custody following the crash.
Sheriff's deputies on the scene said the crash was still under investigation, but the vehicle appeared to have failed to a bend in the road and hit a power line at a significant speed, launching it over a fence and into the home.
This article will be updated as the investigation continues and more information is released by Faribault Police.