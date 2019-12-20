A 33-year-old Seattle man was discovered Wednesday hitching a ride underneath a semi headed north on Interstate 35.
According to Faribault police, they received a report of a man seen in the air dam under the trailer of a truck leaving the Speedway off Lyndale Avenue. Faribault officers and two state troopers were able to locate the truck and pull it over just north of Faribault.
The man reportedly told officers he travels this way often and that this was the first time he’s ever been caught. While officers were amazed at the danger and risks of riding underneath a semi, the man did not seem to think it was a big deal and was seemed proud about discovering a new way to travel.
Officers transported the man to Allina District One Hospital at his request. He was later released, but not charged.
"We would not recommend this to anyone," said Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson. "Besides the hazard of falling out, there is no protection in the event of a crash, and exposure to the cold for several hours could be hazardous."