A department veteran with over three decades of experience, Jeff LeCanne was recently selected as the Faribault Exchange Club’s Firefighter of the Year for 2021. The award is presented annually to area first responders for their service to the community.
LaCanne’s experience, passion for service to the community, knowledge and leadership abilities are some of the traits that led Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst to nominate him for this year’s award.
“He is very much a lead by example type of person,” Dienst said of LeCanne. “He has a great work ethic, is very handy and is able to do just about anything we ask of him. To have those 33 years of experience behind him and doing the job, there is a confidence level you have in him.
“If you have a group of people that you need to pick from to do certain things, and (Jeff) is in that group, you won’t go wrong by asking him to do it.”
LaCanne has been a full-time farmer on 900 acres (dairy, beef and crops) in nearby Wells Township since 1986 and joined the Faribault Fire Department as a part-time firefighter in 1988. He is currently the longest serving member of the department with 33 years of experience.
Prior to his joining the department, LaCanne faced a battery of exams that tested his mental, technical and physical skills. Some of those tests including rolling hoses, climbing ladders and carrying a prop dummy for rescue trials.
“To practice for it, I would put a 50-pound bag of lime in my backpack and climb the silos on our farm,” LaCanne recalled.
His extra workout paid off as he was one of just seven recruits hired out of 70 applicants,
“I got hired in 1988 and it was something completely different than farming. It provided me with a way to help the community and a way to contribute something back to the area where I wanted to raise a family.”
That connection to his family was tested early, as he recalled his first call to a fire with the department.
“Ironically, my first fire was the evening before my wedding, and the next day all of the tuxes smelled like smoke,” LaCanne said of his marriage to wife Lisa.
The couple have four children (Jessica, Ryan, Nick and Alec). In fact, their youngest son Alec followed in his Dad’s footsteps and is now a member of the Faribault Fire Department.
“There is a good feeling of accomplishment when you are doing the rescues or putting out fires,” LaCanne said. “It also gives you more empathy for the human race in general since you are there on their worst day trying to do your best.
“That is what inspired me to get involved. I never though I was tough enough to do this since I am not a huge person, but I guess, it turns out I may be in better shape than most and now I’ve got my youngest son in the department with me.”
LaCanne added, “It is really quite rewarding to go into a house fire or to a rescue and know that both my son and I are trained and both doing the best job you can to help…then it becomes very personal and family oriented.”
One of the reason’s that LaCanne was nominated for the award was his contributions as a leader of the department’s training program on how to deal with farm related rescues and emergencies. The unique nature of these type of incidents requires specialized training and LaCanne’s background in agriculture made him an ideal candidate — along with fellow firefighter Pat DeGrood — who received the Firefighter of the Year award in 2016.
The training helps prepare first responders for a variety of farm accidents including equipment rollovers, power take-off (PTO) entanglements and grain bin accidents.
“In the mid 1990s, the captain on my shift said we need provide some training for our guys so we can handle farm rescues or accidents when they occur,” LaCanne said. “We started to put together a program and he said ‘you know way more about this than I do, so why don’t you take off with it and see what you can do.’”
The training was well received and soon LaCanne and DeGrood were using their connections to salvage old farm equipment to use as props during the annual training sessions along with helping the department obtain specialized equipment for farm rescues like grain bin rescue tubes.
“His willingness to be always thinking ahead for the stuff they need and what they foresee for the next training to make it a little bit different than the last training, is what sets him apart from other firefighters,” Dienst said.
LaCanne added, “The training gives our guys hands-on experience on how to do things like lift a combine, tractor or chopper. We have access to equipment that we can use to train on and our goal is to try to provide good training for our department.”
This type of training for agriculture-based incidents recently paid dividends during a local grain bin accident.
“Luckily, we were able to save one of our neighbors who was trapped in a grain bin about three years ago. He was over waist deep in a grain bin full of corn,” LaCanne said.
In the near future, LaCanne hopes to work with the county to help provide area farmers with equipment and education on how to monitor for lethal gas build up in grain bins, silos and pits.
“If you can save one life through education, it is worth it,” LaCanne said.
His passion to save lives also prompted LaCanne and his son to become an emergency medical technicians during his time with the department. His background as a farmer and potential accidents along with his wife’s recent battles with cancer highlighted his decision to take EMT training.
“Originally, I thought if I can save one of my kids, that is why I became an EMT to get that medical aspect for the job. Now both my son and I are EMTs, and with my wife’s health issues she may be the one we have to save.”
LaCanne is hoping to get in a few more years of service to the department before he considers retirement — with at least 35 years being a goal. He also relishes his role as a mentor and experienced leader in the firehouse.
“I am 55 years old now and still in good shape, but I probably have more to give between my ears than between my shoulder blades in muscle,” LaCanne said. “That is why I am really trying to step it up a notch, and rather than coast to the finish, I would like to go out teaching some of these classes and to get a lot of that knowledge I have out there.”
The award is also an affirmation for LaCanne on a job well done over the last three decades and his love for this type of work.
“It (the award) means a lot to me personally because it shows that they respect what I do and they appreciate my involvement and commitment. It is hard to describe the feeling because being a firefighter is a bit different than other jobs, but there is a lot of responsibility and a lot of training involved and this shows with the right amount of commitment you will be recognized for it,” LaCanne said. “From a department standpoint, I know the guys care.”
An example of this family attitude in the department was evident after his wife was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. LaCanne said his co-workers at the fire department put together a fundraiser to help with medical expenses and provided his family with meals during their time of need.
“They are a good group of people to work with and they all have that goal of wanting to help,” LaCanne said.
He added, “Being part of this department has gotten me through some of the hardest times in our life and it has also provided me with skills and training to handle local emergencies that occur right out in our own little township.
“Not only is this my hobby, but this department is who I am as a person when it comes to helping others and trying to be there for the community. Because the department stands behind you 100% and I stand behind the department 100% to try and do the right thing. It is monumental how empowering and fulfilling it is to be here this long and be respected this much after all these years.”