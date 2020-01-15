Job title: Fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary
Education: Burnsville High School, bachelor's at University of Minnesota-Duluth, master's at Concordia St. Paul (graduating this spring)
Work experience:
Interventionist Duluth Public Schools - 2011-2012
fifth-grade Teacher - Lucy Laney in Minneapolis Public Schools 2012-2014
third-grade Teacher - Sioux Trail in Burnsville, ISD 191 2014-2015
fourth-grade Teacher - Lincoln in Faribault 2015-present
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
In my free time I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, reading, gardening, and cheering for my favorite Minnesota sports teams!
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
I taught in a one-room school in a small village of Mexico located in the mountains east of Puerto Vallarta during my undergrad.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
I have always loved spending my time with children. My mom taught preschool in our home and I loved being her helper. I used to practice teaching my stuffed animals and begged my brothers to play school with me.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
I love the balance of building relationships and teaching students. It’s hard to do one without the other. There is nothing more rewarding than knowing that I get to partner with parents and invest in the futures of children. I love reflecting on learning with kids and reminding them how far they’ve come in understanding new ideas.
Share a fun project you've worked on or innovative teaching method you've used this year. What made it memorable for you?
I teach my students songs to help them remember ideas. I recently taught one about the branches of government. It’s fun seeing them use my silly songs to help them recall.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
I get to learn from the students I work with and the other fourth grade teachers each day. I am so thankful to have a career that flourishes with collaboration. I've taught in a handful of schools, but Faribault is where I've chosen to stay. Faribault has wonderful students and teachers.