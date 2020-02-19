Job title: FHS Math Teacher
Other roles: Head Softball Coach at FHS
Classes you teach: Algebra I, Algebra II and Intermediate Algebra
Education experience: Just graduated from the College of Saint Benedict last May
Years with the district: first year
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
I enjoy traveling, coaching, and spending time with my friends and family.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
I traveled to Europe two summers ago and played softball against teams from Prague, Munich and Vienna.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
My teachers growing up always believed in me and helped shape me into the person I am today. As I was trying to decide what I might study in college I realized that I wanted to work with young people and help them see their greatness.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
My favorite part about working with my students is getting to know their personalities. I enjoy getting to know them as a person beyond being a student in my class, plus their humor keeps me on my toes!
Share a fun project you’ve worked on or innovative teaching method you’ve used this year. What made it memorable for you?
Throughout this school year I have been working on incorporating more movement throughout my lessons and so I have implemented some activities where students must go around the room and complete the problem before they can move onto the next one. When my students find the right answer I give them a letter that will eventually spell out the codeword. I really enjoyed this because my students engagement significantly increased. Plus, there were some positive arguments happening about the correct way to complete the problem. So not only were they moving, but they were also talking about the math!
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
I am so grateful for community atmosphere at Faribault High School. Every person I have come into contact with has been so welcoming. Being a new grad has it challenges, but the support I have been surrounded by in this school district has been amazing as I navigate through my first year of teaching.