Rice County has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a former inmate who was injured while incarcerated at the county jail.
The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $50,000 payment to the former inmate, Marcus Allen King, and his attorney.
The suit, filed in federal court in September, alleges King was injured by a former jailer during his Sept. 7, 2019 stay in the Rice County jail on charges of driving while impaired. According to court documents, the jailer, James David Ingham, of Dundas, allegedly kneed a handcuffed King in the groin, applied pressure to his neck and “extreme pressure” over his face and nose for an extended period.
King sued Ingham, along with the county and city of Faribault, alleging that several sheriff's deputies and Faribault police officers witnessed Ingham's aggressive behavior yet did nothing to stop it, and that the county continued to employ Ingham despite a history of unprofessional behavior in the workplace.
According to a November 2019 criminal complaint charging Ingham with assault and misconduct of a public official, a sheriff's deputy and police officer both notified their supervisors of Ingham's behavior, suggesting he had used excessive force with King. Ingham pleaded guilty and was convicted of misconduct, a misdemeanor, in October. He resigned from the Rice County Sheriff's Office in March 2020.
The agreement settles all of King's claims against the county and Ingham, but doesn't impact his claims against the city.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray on Tuesday said that he was sharing information about the settlement between King and the county with the city's attorneys, but that the case hadn't yet been discussed by the council.
Still outstanding is a second case against the county and Ingham, one that doesn't involve the city. During that incident, which took place just hours before King's encounter with Ingham, attorneys for Elizabeth Benjamin allege that she was injured when Ingham used a technique meant to subdue prisoners on her that flung her up against a wall and split her head open.
District Court documents have said Benjamin was argumentative and verbally aggressive just prior to Ingham's use of force, and that Ingham claimed Benjamin lunged at him. Video of the incident shows Benjamin had backed away from Ingham. Benjamin was taken to the hospital where she required four staples to close her head wound.