A Faribault man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday crash involving four-vehicle crash in the Olmsted County town of Byron.
David Stuart Chant, 55, was reportedly driving a Volkswagen Rabbit on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle collided with a Toyota SUV stopped at a stoplight at County Road 5, setting off a chain reaction. That SUV then struck a Chevy SUV stopped in front of it, which collided with Ford Focus, according to the Minnesota State Patrol
Chant was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
All vehicles were occupied by only a driver and all were reportedly wearing seat belts.
No injuries to any of the other drivers were reported.