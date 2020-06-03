You could say that Tracy Sunde and Mallory Fuchs’ friendship is a serendipitous accident, sparked by the number of times the women’s paths crossed during their careers.
First, there was their time working at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, then in Owatonna’s Beauterre Recovery Institute. Then Sunde interned with Fuchs as she pursued her bachelor’s degree and licensing as a drug and alcohol counselor.
“Our paths have crossed many times in life,” Sunde said, but the two women’s partnership goes much deeper than fortuitous meetings throughout the years. They have both similar and drastically different backgrounds, yet they share the same fierce love for all members of their community.
That love is what drove them to organize the nonprofit Sisters of Serendipity, which offers substance abuse recovery services to adults and adolescents. The organization, founded last November, also works to empower women dealing with any of life’s struggles.
“We really bonded when she interned with me, and we started to see kind of what we were missing in Faribault,” Fuchs said. “We wanted to fill that void in how we could really help people.”
Now, Fuchs and Sunde are working together on a new project — turning Faribault’s historic Johnston Hall into a residential chemical treatment facility. In April, Allina Health, which owns the building, announced a partnership with Twin Cities-based developer Jason Palmby to transform the 19th-century structure into a 35-bed facility for men, with outpatient services for women. Fuchs and Sunde will be the ones providing those services.
“Our hope is that we can be a light in Faribault and really spread the word that there’s nothing to be ashamed about if you’re in recovery or struggling with addiction or mental health,” Fuchs said. “We’ve dedicated our lives to really be advocates of that.”
Tracy’s story
Sunde, who grew up in Faribault, said her story “isn’t typical.” She became pregnant at 16, dropping out of high school to take care of her daughter, Tiffany. After being kicked out of her home, she was eventually declared an emancipated minor. She found a job within walking distance working as a caretaker, since she had no driver’s license.
“I’d push Tiffany in the stroller to [my client’s] house to work,” Sunde said. “I remember walking in the rain, in the snow, and it was hard. I questioned everything.”
Sunde eventually earned her GED at 19 after taking night classes, then worked as a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes before switching to corrections. She applied for a position in the Minnesota Department of Corrections and got a job at Oak Park Heights, Minnesota’s only super maximum-security prison. She worked as a corrections officer there until she transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault in 2010, staying until 2015.
During Sunde’s time at the Faribault facility, she started thinking about criminals in a different way.
“I learned that the majority of the young guys who are in prison, they committed these crimes under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” she said. “But it wasn’t my job to help rehabilitate or help people; it was my job to provide safety and security for the officers, inmates and community. That was really hard for me. I saw these guys who were just good guys, but they needed guidance. If it wasn’t for drugs and alcohol, they wouldn’t be there.”
Sunde began working toward a drug and alcohol counseling license and also found a position at the newly opened Beauterre Recovery Institute in Owatonna. As part of Sunde’s studies, she set up an internship with Fuchs in 2017. The two women had worked together at Beauterre, and Sunde spent her internship at Fuchs’ Faribault boutique, Grit & Grace.
During the internship, Sunde opened the nonprofit organization Redefine Recovery, with the goal of offering services and resources to anyone struggling with substance abuse issues.
“I’ve seen a lot of people be turned away at getting help because of money,” she explained. “How do you put a price on somebody’s life? I know all too well that substance abuse doesn’t discriminate; you can be a doctor or a lawyer or my sister, my mother, my best friend, a homeless man … I didn’t want anyone to be turned away from getting the help they needed and deserved just because of money.”
Mallory’s story
Fuchs grew up in Faribault and went cosmetology school after graduating high school, but she quickly realized how easily she connected with clients who would share everything with her.
“I thought, ‘Maybe I should really be a therapist,’” she said.
So, while she worked as a hair stylist, she started taking classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato, pursuing a degree in alcohol and drug studies. She graduated in 2013 and began working at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault as a substance abuse counselor. She stayed there for about three years (along with a stint at Beauterre Recovery Institute in Owatonna, where she worked more closely with Sunde) and worked with a variety of criminal offenders. Her work included starting a therapy group for men convicted of domestic assault.
“I think people would anticipate that it would be intimidating or you would feel uncomfortable, but, really, they’re all human beings,” Fuchs said. “For me, it didn’t matter that I was a female or my size or my age. As long as you treat people with respect and grace and compassion, I don’t think it matters what your physical stature is. I felt like I could really connect with them, and it was really cool to see the change that maybe you wouldn’t expect within a prison setting. I truly met some of the most amazing human beings who were incarcerated who maybe just made some wrong choices, or the tools they had, that’s the only choice they had to make.”
During this, Fuchs decided to earn her master’s degree in criminal justice at St. Cloud State, taking classes online. She also opened Grit & Grace, a positivity-centered boutique, in 2017, taking Sunde on as an intern along the way.
Once Fuchs had earned the degree, she eventually landed her “dream job — in Illinois. Yet, while she was now on the other side of law enforcement — arresting people instead of working with them in prison therapy — she said her background helped her better understand the people with whom she interacted.
“I was still … able to understand where, even if you’re arresting somebody, you understand their background a bit more,” she said. “Our hope is that even when you’re on the other side of fighting crime, that they get the help that they really need as well. That’s always the hope. Our job is to serve and protect the community, but also the people you’re arresting … You want to see them have a better life.”
Coming back together
Through Redefine Recovery, Sunde created a strong partnership with the city of Faribault, which resulted in the opportunity to open a new treatment center in Johnston Hall. Kim Clausen, Faribault’s Community Development Coordinator, called Sunde about a developer who was looking to renovate the building but needed someone to provide counseling services.
Sunde said she knew right away that she wanted Fuchs to be her partner in this potential project. Even though she knew Fuchs had her “dream job” in Illinois at the time, she called her former colleague anyway.
“I knew I couldn’t do it alone, [and] she was the only person that I wanted,” she said. “If she would have said no, I wouldn’t have done it without her.”
“[She] said, ‘I know you’re not living in Minnesota, and you have your dream job, but would you ever want to open a sober living treatment facility with me?’” Fuchs recalled. “That’s when I made the decision to come back home.”
Fuchs came back to Minnesota in July 2019 and started working as a chemical health specialist at Faribault High School, as well as reopening Grit & Grace. And, slowly but surely, Fuchs and Sunde began working toward getting their treatment center running. They started a new nonprofit organization, Sisters of Serendipity, to provide the services and are already offering assessments for people who are interested in going to the treatment center. They’re also working on a program that will partner with a local shelter to obtain dogs that residents can train to become emotional support animals for veterans.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin this summer. The finished facility will include 35 beds for sober living, a cafeteria, meeting and therapy rooms, and lodging units. Sunde said the plan is to hire about 15 employees initially, including counselors, mental health therapists and technicians who will be onsite at all hours. There will also out-patient services available for 60 individuals.
The hope is to open the treatment center by February or March 2021, though the timeline is still being finalized. The current COVID-19 situation has slowed down the process of obtaining licenses, and it can be difficult to estimate how long it will take when working with a historic building.
“As you start ripping away the layers, stuff’s going to come up that [we] didn’t know about, but we’re totally ready for that challenge,” Fuchs said.”
Regardless of how long the process takes, Sunde said she is excited to be able to provide necessary services for people in the Faribault community and beyond.
“We’re ready to prove to the world that addicts and alcoholics and people with mental health issues are just as amazing and smart and successful as anybody else,” she said. “As long as they have our support, they can do anything.”