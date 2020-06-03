JOHNSON HALL BACKGROUND While Tracy Sunde and Mallory Fuchs have only been working with Jason Palmby on the proposed chemical health treatment center for about half a year, the journey to this point is much longer. Johnston Hall was built in 1888 for $50,000 as part of the Seabury Divinity School, incorporated by Henry Benjamin Whipple, the state’s first Episcopal bishop. For many years, it has been owned by Allina Health, which most recently used it for office space, but it has been vacant since 2012. Allina Health asked the city of Faribault for permission to demolish the structure in 2017, but the city countered with an agreement to give Faribault two years to market the property. With only six months left in the search period, Twin Cities-based developer Palmby stepped up with the idea to transform it into a treatment center. Palmby has already redeveloped two other historic buildings in Chaska for a similar use. According to Faribault Daily News, Palmby had considered bidding on Johnston Hall as far back as January 2019. The project he proposed is expected to cost about $4 million, and Allina agreed to sell the building to him for $1, as well as granting him a 60-year zero cost lease agreement to the land.

REDEFINE RECOVERY Redefine Recovery is a nonprofit organization Sunde started in 2017. It offers a variety of services to individuals with substance abuse issues, as well as those whose lives have been affected by substance abuse. Some services include sober support meetings, sober coaching and mentoring, sober events and community service opportunities. In addition, Redefine Recovery is a local access center for Narcan (an anti-opioid medication) for Minnesota, which means Sunde has unlimited access and can give it away for free, no questions asked, as well as teach people how to use it. These services are provided at little-to-no cost to clients, with funds coming from sponsors and donors. Sunde said that since she opened her doors, her phone "rings nonstop," with more than 430 calls for help in the last six months of 2019. She stressed that she never reports calls or visits the police. "We just want people to stay alive for another day, because we know that with every day they're alive, they're getting closer to the point where they're ready to quit and get help," she said. Sunde and her small group of volunteers have faced many dangerous situations, from driving a man still under the influence of meth to treatment to delivering Narcan to drug houses and seeing drug deals taking place in front of them. But for Sunde, the danger is worth it to help someone in need. "We risk our lives in many dangerous situations, because their lives are worth it for us," she said. "The risk is huge; I put my life in danger a lot. But to me, it's the least I can do for these people who are struggling." Sunde has been dealing with a new challenge in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. She said she is running a deficit and not receiving her usual donations and funds, leaving her to use her own savings to keep Redefine Recovery in operation. However, she is committed to keeping her doors open. "For me, money used to mean everything," she said. "But what was important to me 10 years ago isn't important to me anymore. Making sure that kids don't lose their mom or their dad, or that a mom and dad don't lose their child, that fills my cup."

GRIT & GRACE BOUTIQUE In 2017, Fuchs opened Grit & Grace, which eventually morphed into Grit & Grace Boutique when she combined the space with Ellory Elise Boutiques. The shop features clothes, candles, bath bombs and gift items, and Fuchs also offers life coaching services. In addition, there is a section for recovery gear and restored furniture, while Sisters of Serendipity is also housed in the location. "Vicky [who owned Ellory Elise Boutiques] and I are both really about women supporting women and helping ladies feel confident and comfortable in their own skin," Fuchs said. "It's a place for women to feel confident in themselves. It's been fun to connect with a lot of women in our comm just by having the boutique."

HIGH SCHOOL LESSONS Fuchs has worked as a chemical health counselor at Faribault High School for several months now and said she particularly enjoys being able to give back to her alma mater. “I think that our young people is really where it’s at,” she said. “Just teaching them the tools that they’re going to need throughout life. A lot of times what I heard working the prison system was guys just saying, ‘I wish someone would have held me accountable and told me I had other options.’ I feel like part of my story is, if there’s something you really want to do, the possibilities are there as long as you put in the work. I’m pretty small, [and] a lot of people told me, when I first wanted to work in a prison, ‘You’re not going to make it.’ The same was true in law enforcement. [I teach kids] just to not let people label you or put you in a box. You certainly can do anything you put your mind to.”