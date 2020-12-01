Rice County commissioners appear on track to approve two weekends of deer hunting late this month and into January to help the state get a clearer picture of chronic wasting disease in the region.
Chronic wasting disease, sometimes referred to as zombie deer disease, is a progressive and nearly always fatal neurological disease and has no known cure. Contagious, it affects hoofed mammals, including moose, elk and deer, causing confusion, weight loss and loss of body control.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this year asked hunters in the region to voluntarily submit the heads of deer they harvested for testing. But, the DNR's Area Wildlife Manager Jeanine Vorland told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, the number of submissions has been exceedingly low, leading department leaders to ask the board to approve a deer hunt at its Cannon River Wilderness Park. If approved, hunters would be required to turn in the deer heads.
"There are a lot of deer there," she said of the 850-acre park, which sits just west of Hwy. 3 between Dundas and Faribault. "It could contribute to the sample size."
By learning whether deer in the area have CWD, which can take up to three years before symptoms appear, the DNR hopes to be proactive in controlling the disease and preventing its spread.
The only thing seeming to stand in the way of the proposed hunt is a clause Carleton College included when it conveyed much of the now park to Rice County. In the 1972 document, the college required the land "be held as a nature preserve." Any violation would transfer ownership of the college's former parcels to the Nature Conservancy in Washington, D.C.
Included in the clause, however, is an allowance for scientific purposes, which commissioners and Vorland felt permits the request. County Attorney John Fossum didn't give an opinion Tuesday, saying he'd do some research and provide an opinion to the board before it votes on the proposal.
Vorland gave the board several options regarding hunt dates, weapon type and selection process for permitting hunters. Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, concerned about trespassing, recommended private property adjacent to the park be clearly marked.
Matthew Verdick, the county's parks and facilities director, preferred the DNR handle the selection process, and use a lottery system to determine who receives permits.
Commissioner Galen Malecha, who's gotten requests from nearby property owners to mitigate the deer population, agreed the idea would help reduce damage the deer are doing in the park and nearby properties, but wanted to be sure any hunt would be as safe as possible.
Vorland, fearing an overwhelming number of hunters if the hunt were open to the general public, recommended issuing special permits. She also suggested allowing bow hunting only and that all hunters wear blaze orange, not normally required during bow hunting season.
Bow hunting, according to Dunn, is generally considered safer than hunting with guns. Arrows don't travel as far as bullets and "lose energy" if they hit something like a tree branch, he said. But, he added, "It still comes down to people using common sense."
Vorland agreed with Malecha that some thinning of the deer population would be an added benefit.
According to the DNR, "Too many deer concentrated together can result in crop, garden, tree and flower damage."
Said Vorland, "In my opinion, the herd (at Cannon River Wilderness Park) is on the high end."
While Vorland isn't certain a hunt will deliver the number of samples the DNR's hoping for, she and the board talked about additional hunts in 2021 that would allow a fuller public process.
"I think we're in agreement," said Malecha. "Archery this first year and take a look at it (again) next year."
A formal vote is expected at the board's Dec. 8 meeting.