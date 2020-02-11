The owner of a local insurance agency who reportedly owes the state more than $47,000 in back taxes, was charged Thursday with 10 felonies, all for failing to file his Minnesota tax returns or failing to pay state income tax.
According to district court documents, Jason James Truax, 48, of Faribault, deliberately failed to file state tax returns and did not pay income tax between 2013-18, despite exceeding income thresholds.
Truax, vice president and owner of Truax & Associates Insurance Agency, was allegedly sent notices about his failure to file and issued demand for payment letters for tax years 2013 to 2018. Truax’s non-response led the Department of Revenue to open a criminal investigation in late 2018.
“The company was audited for corporate tax purposes, and it was discovered that (Truax) had been failing to pay his Minnesota income tax. According to company 1099 forms reviewed during the audit, (Truax) was paid $44,792 in 2015, $66,498 in 2016 and $73,683 in 2017. In addition, a review of the company’s books show that (he) was paid higher amounts than reported on the 1099 forms,” according to court records.
When interviewed in October 2019 by Department of Revenue investigators, Truax reportedly admitted knowing he was required to file tax returns, but “made the decision not to do so.” He also told investigators that he wants to repay the taxes he owed, but has not yet done so.
The state began garnishing Truax’s wages to begin repaying his debts from 2013 and 2014, though reportedly he still owes over $20,000. He also owes approximately $27,384 of income tax, not including penalty and interest, during tax years 2015-18.
His first appearance in court is set for March 11.