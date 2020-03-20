Students never officially returned from spring break in the Faribault School District, since Gov. Tim Walz announced statewide school closures Sunday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Curriculum developers have been hard at work developing new ways to ensure students keep up their education from home.
Ryan Krominga, director of teaching and learning, has chosen to look at the changes as an opportunity for the district.
"As scary as this time is, it’s an exciting time as well when you start thinking about curriculum, how it looks," Krominga said during an emergency school board meeting Thursday evening.
Faribault Public School staff attended/watched a live meeting Wednesday to discuss ways to deliver distance learning to students starting March 30. In addition, the Faribault School Board held an emergency semi-virtual meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans going forward as the district adjusts to all the changes that come with the school closures.
At both meetings, Krominga addressed the progress he and staff made in developing a distance learning plan to launch March 30.
Krominga explained that distance learning, unlike e-learning or flex learning, is designed for school closures that are longer than the typical weather-related cancellations that last one or a few days. During Wednesday’s staff meeting, he asked teachers to understand and accept that they won’t get through all their planned material this year.
Since only Faribault students on the secondary level have one-to-one devices, distance learning will look different for students on the early childhood and elementary levels. Keeping equity in mind, Krominga asked teachers to consider ways to use technology but also design alternatives for families with limited or no access to devices. Early childhood and elementary teachers will need to consider new ways to track students’ reading development and find creative ways to implement interdisciplinary learning, which students typically demonstrate through projects and presentations.
Krominga also encouraged teachers to be conscious of their students’ family structures, which could impact their availability for learning. To help families create routines that work best for them, the district will create sample schedules containing a variety of different processes.
Although the bulk of middle school and high school students’ learning will be done online through one-to-one iPads, Krominga encouraged teachers to keep students engaged in other ways. That could involve classroom discussions and audio/video calls to collect feedback and performance assessments from students.
Another alternative Krominga mentioned is 80/20 learning plans, in which students do 80% of the work and teachers do 20% of the work. He challenged teachers to consider the number of different ways to look at that model.
Teachers and staff have been grouped into teams with planning point of contact persons for every grade level and department. Each group will complete templates for distance learning, and each building will establish communication plans surrounding distance learning. Leadership teams and groups will also meet virtually on a planned basis.
Special education
At Thursday’s emergency meeting, Rob Dehnert, director of special services, said special education staff have divided into groups according to curriculum. At the early childhood level, he said staff has developed activity bags for students to promote their learning at home. Elementary level teachers are also developing materials, he said, and working with parents to find out what technology devices they have at home. Schoology is the base for middle school students as well as high school students, who are already somewhat familiar with this platform, Dehnert said.
“Our paraprofessionals have stepped up in a lot of ways to support things,” Dehnert said. “We have paraprofessionals volunteering to help pack lunches when they’re not busy helping teachers with their curriculum. They’re already writing letters to students so students have something in the mail from their teachers.”
Additionally, Dehnert said social workers are helping parents come up with activities to keep students upbeat.