Believet Canine Services provided a demonstration of the training they give to service dogs on Wednesday afternoon to a group from the Faribault Foundation. Believet was founded in 2014 by Sam Daly, a nationally recognized dog trainer.
The nonprofit organization is committed to improving the life and independence of veterans with the assistance of trained service dogs.
Sam was a civilian contractor with the US Marine Corp deployed to Afghanistan. There, he witnessed the comfort and emotional support that dogs provided soldiers. Sam knew he had the ability to train dogs for this important work and began Believet. Believet provides non-chemical, non-addictive transformative solutions to veterans with PTSD or other injuries.
Justin Ivers is the director of operations and lead trainer. He demonstrated the training provided to the dogs, which can take up to two years to train for the specific needs of a veteran.
Believet just graduated the 40th team of dog and veteran.
The Faribault Foundation, a community foundation, organized to enhance the quality of life in Faribault by encouraging philanthropy to fund community projects, donated $5000 to Believet from the proceeds of a recent event called 100 Women Who Care. One hundred philanthropic women each donated $100 and then voted to determine which organization would get half of the donations. Believet got the most votes after being nominated by Caroll Springmeyer, Lori Jo Markman and Marion Bahl.