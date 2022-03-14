An unlicensed teenager reportedly fled from a state trooper in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a Kenyon Police squad vehicle.
Ulises Adonai Mendoza Pena, 16, of Burnsville, was charged with felony fleeing police Monday in Goodhue County Juvenile Court. He also was charged with misdemeanors, including careless driving, driving without a license and marijuana possession.
According to the charging petition:
A State Patrol trooper stopped to check on a car on the shoulder of Highway 56, east of Northfield, around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The car drove away and the trooper tried to pull it over after observing its back lights were not working.
The car sped off and went up to 114 mph and briefly went into the wrong lane. The trooper stopped pursuing the car before it reached Kenyon.
But a Kenyon police officer had already paced stop sticks across the highway at Trondheim Road. The driver, later identified as Mendoza Pena, tried to veer around the tire deflation device. The teen hit the back driver’s side of the Kenyon officer’s squad vehicle.
The Kenyon police officer was on the hood of the squad. He had jumped onto the hood as Mendoza Pena was approaching. The officer estimated the teen was going 50-60 mph at the time of the crash.
The teen was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Cannon Falls for an evaluation before he was taken to a juvenile detention center.
A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was found in the car, which had significant front-end damage.
Mendoza Pena admitted he stole the car from Burnsville and said he was “not sure” why he fled, the charges say. He said he smoked some of the marijuana he found in the car.