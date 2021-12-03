While the Rice County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a 2022 levy that's 4.46% higher than last year, growth throughout the county is lowering the tax rate.
That means a $150,000 residential property with no change in its assessed value, would pay $13.48 less in county property taxes next year. A $1 million commercial property with the same assessed value in 2022 as it had in 2021 would pay about $205 less; a $2 million ag property would be $123 lower.
The anticipated 2022 tax rate — 39.66 — is more than a 1 point drop over the 2021 rate of 40.73, and is the lowest it's been in over a decade. County Finance Director Paula O'Connell has said that comparing tax rates, which are use to calculate property taxes, is a the best way to compare costs year over year.
During a required public hearing Thursday night, County Administrator Sara Folsted reviewed the proposed 2022 budget and levy, explaining to the small group of residents gathered that the increase is being driven mostly by increases in public safety, property and casualty insurance, human services, roads and bridges, and the 2022 election. In 2022, all Minnesota legislators, the governor and every member of Congress will be on the ballot, along with some city council, county commissioner and school board seats.
The increased funding for human services will allow leaders in Rice County and its cities to focus more heavily on mental health issues, particularly for those who've been arrested or are at risk of being incarcerated. By providing treatment, Folsted said, affected residents can receive help to get their lives on track and avoid jail and/or prison, which is far more costly, both monetarily and to human lives.
Part of the increase will also make up for a $62,000 reduction in state aid over 2021. State aid for Rice County peaked in 2020 at $3.89 million, but has dropped in the ensuing years by nearly $160,000.
The county will use about $513,000 in reserves, some of it federal dollars for road projects will be carried over into 2022, the remainder for a road maintenance agreement with the city of Faribault.
Also included in the total levy is the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $199,105. That's about $3,700 higher than in 2021. The HRA oversees housing issues, specifically Section 8 housing in the county. The HRA levy currently includes $50,000 in debt service, an annual repayment for the extension of infrastructure near Acorn Trail which helped land the city of Faribault a second Daikin Applied plant and another 300 jobs.
The $20.7 million 2022 levy and $88.87 million 2022 county budget is expected to be approved during the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 14 meeting. The session begins at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room at the Rice County Government Services Build, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault.