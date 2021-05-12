Faribault High Schools class of 2021 will have five valedictorians.
Victoria Carlsten, Ruby Gernandt, Makayla Keilen, Kylie Petricka and Alli Velander have all accumulated a four-year grade point average of 4.0. All five will speak at the commencement program at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Faribault High School.
Victoria Sandra Carlsten is the daughter of Kyle and Emily Carlsten. She is involved in gymnastics and is a coach at Faribault Gymnastics Club. She is a foster and volunteer with Secondhand Hounds. Victoria will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is undecided on a major but her potential focus is in Pre-Optometry. Carlsten's advice to her classmates is, “Make sure you do a career that you enjoy and if you end up not being happy with it, don’t be afraid to switch to something else!”
Ruby Marie Gernandt is the daughter of Lee and Monica Gernandt. She is a Link Crew member and involved in cross-country, track and field, and a member of the Minnesota Honors Society. Gernandt will attend Bethel University studying biokinetics/kinesiology and run cross-country and track. Ruby’s advice to her classmates is, “Nothing good comes easy so always work hard and be the best person you can be. Believe in yourself and your abilities, you can do more than you think you’re capable of.”
Makayla Lee Keilen is the daughter of Craig and Becki Keilen. She is involved in a number of activities including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Link Crew, Student Council, Prom Committee, STRIVE, Minnesota Honors Society, and Yearbook. She is a member of the varsity dance team, on the Junior Board of Directors at 1st United Bank and a church volunteer. Keilen will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and major in Early Childhood Education. Her advice to her classmates is “I believe that remembering the importance of persistence and determination is key. You can achieve anything you want by just pushing through the difficulties and keeping your head up. Never give up on a dream of yours, because everything is achievable.”
Kylie Victoria Petricka is the daughter of David and Shalinie Petricka. She is involved in tennis, basketball, softball, speech, orchestra (Pit, Chamber, and Philharmonic), math team, DECA, Minnesota Honors Society, STOPS, Link Crew and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Petricka will attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities and study Biomedical and/or Computer Engineering. Kylie’s advice to her classmates is, “Enjoy your life while you can; these four years of high school flew by as we’ve seen this past year, our lives can change in the blink of an eye. What will happen in the future is never certain; try not to stress yourself out so much, have fun, and live your life one day at a time.”
Alli Linae Velander is the daughter of Bob and Kelly Velander. She is involved in hockey, softball, Minnesota Honors Society, STRIVE, Link Crew and a student representative for Faribault Public School Board. Velander will attend the University of Minnesota Duluth and major in graphic design with an emphasis in marketing. Alli had this to say to her classmates: “The past couple of years were nothing like any of us expected for our final two years of high school. We all have had to overcome our own obstacles, but also overcome obstacles together. We have built stronger relationships with each other and with those around us. Through these challenging times we have learned to not take anything for granted. We have learned to live every day as if it is our last and to do everything with a purpose. We have learned that things can change and be taken from us with a blink of an eye. From these lessons, we have all become better people. I encourage all of you to take these lessons and apply them to your future beyond high school. For whatever you choose to do, do it with a purpose. Do it to succeed. You never know when it could be taken from you and you do not want to look back and wish you acted differently. I know that each and every one of you are capable of amazing things. So go on to prove those who doubted you and show them that you can.” Velander would like to be remembered for always working hard to achieve her full potential at every task she did.