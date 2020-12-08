Though its 2021 budget isn’t yet final, the city of Morristown approved a significant levy increase as it looks to improve city services for residents.
Though the levy increase is basically covered by rising property values, the average city resident will still pay more as the 2021 city budget moved past $800,000. About half of that, or $420,258, will come from the levy, which is up from last year's $396,592.
Morristown’s budget also relies significantly on state aid payments, with $322,105 in revenue expected. The city will collect only about $18,000 in special assessments, but that’s triple the amount it’s collected over the last few years.
In total, preliminary projections show that the city is likely to run a surplus next year. That would stand in contrast to 2020, as the city’s revenues have thus far fallen more than $100,000 short of expenses, due mostly to lower than expected property tax collections.
While it isn’t yet finalized, City Administrator Michael Mueller’s preliminary budget shows a 3% increase in salaries for city staff. The city’s contract with the Rice County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services is increasing slightly as well, though it was higher in 2018 and 2019. The biggest expense increase will come in the IT area, as the city updates its water meters. Water and sewer fees are not yet finalized either, but Mueller said that it’s unlikely that residents will see much of an increase for either, in contrast to the last couple of years.
Though sewer and water fees remain low in Morristown compared to other regional cities, they’ve increased a bit over the last few years. In return, the city successfully managed to pay down its debt, giving it increased financial flexibility.
Mayor Tony Lindahl said that he’s been forthright about the city’s financial challenges and that the levy increase is to be expected. According to Lindahl, years of stagnant property taxes resulted in the chronic underfunding of crucial city services.
“Nobody ever wants to pay more in taxes, but at the end of the day what I’ve found is that people knew it was coming, because (previous councils) didn’t raise taxes,” he said.
While the allocation of $48,000 for road repairs is the same as last year, it’s nearly double what it was in 2018. Lindahl said that further increases may be necessary in the near future, as the city’s sewer plant is several decades old and in need of repairs and improvements.
On the flip side, with Dollar General and several new homes coming onto the tax rolls the city may have more flexibility as it crafts next year’s budget. The election of two new councilors, Linda Murphy and Ralph Barney, could shake things up as well.
“I’m looking forward to having new faces on the council and seeing what direction they want to go in to try to get things done,” he said.
Councilor Tim Flaten noted that with roughly a dozen empty lots in town, the city is optimistic that it will be able to snag even more new residents and businesses in the coming years — but that will require some investment.
“I think a lot of what we’ve done has been to achieve forward progress,” he said. “There was a long period in Morristown that they did not raise taxes at all and that hurt some things.”