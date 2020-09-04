Six of seven drug charges filed last year against a Faribault woman were dismissed Thursday.
Tami Jo Roloff, 39, was one of four family members charged after several pounds of marijuana were found inside their home in September 2019.
Tami Jo faced charges in two Rice County cases — third-degree drug possession, fourth-degree marijuana sale in a school zone and four counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession — before they were dismissed by Judge Karie M. Anderson as part of a plea agreement.
Anderson on Thursday stayed Tami Jo Roloff's 21-month prison sentence and placed her on probation for three to five years after she pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine in a school zone in January 2019.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson placed Haily Roloff, 19, on probation for two years Thursday after she pleaded guilty to fifth-degree gross misdemeanor drug possession in connection with the search of the family's home. While on probation, she will need to follow state and federal laws, submit to chemical testing, not use or possess alcohol or drugs, and meet other requirements. Haily was given a stayed jail sentence while she serves probation and a stay of adjudication, meaning she has not been convicted of the charge and, if she successfully completes probation, her case will be dismissed and her criminal record cleared.
Court documents state Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents executed the search warrant in northwest Faribault in September 2019. The agents reportedly learned drug dealing was taking place in the house. The search had been the second one of the year. According to police, the previous search warrant had yielded over 4 pounds of marijuana and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana wax.
During the September search, agents allegedly found a digital scale, six THC oil cartridges and a heat-sealed bag containing 55.93 grams of marijuana in a bedroom. A search of Jordan Roloff’s room reportedly yielded 280 grams of marijuana. Court documents state two zip bags in the living room entertainment center contained 32.17 grams of marijuana.
In Haily’s bedroom, officers reported finding a piece of wax paper with marijuana residue that field-tested positive for THC along with a glass marijuana “oil rig” used to smoke marijuana wax.
Jordan, 20, of Faribault, is charged with fourth- and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. He has an Oct. 5 plea hearing. The third member of the family still facing charges, Peter Roloff, 40, of Faribault, has been charged with fourth-degree marijuana sale in a school zone and fifth-degree felony controlled substance possession. He has an Oct. 5 hearing in his case.