What is one city issue you believe the city should pay more attention to?
Tom Voge: I feel the Nerstrand Council needs to work together and help our businesses remain stable. We need to support them and encourage them to remain here and grow here. It does not mean that the Council always has to agree on items before them but they do need to focus on the needs of the city and its citizens and not on our own personal feelings. We are hired as employees of the city and we need to listen to them on any issue that arises.
2. What capital improvement projects do you believe the city should focus on in the coming years?
TV: The Nerstrand City Council has had to tackle many important issues in the past few years and now we must work on our water tower updates and on the water pressure issues on the north side of town. This will be an ongoing project for several years to come. 3. What experiences in your background do you feel are particularly relevant to the task of serving as Mayor?
TV: I was the mayor of Nerstrand in the late 90’s when we undertook a major upgrade of our sewer system which involved replacing all the existing septic systems and connecting to a city sewer system. The people of Nerstrand trusted the council and me to get the job done. I come to this election with no agenda and look forward to hearing what the citizens have to say with an open mind.