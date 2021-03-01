On the heels of a rental housing report that shows Faribault’s market to be tighter than ever, data released by the Minnesota Housing Partnership highlight the severe shortage of affordable housing throughout the region.
While it calls for some additional units of affordable housing, the headline of the city’s recently released rental housing study is a recommendation of 235 new units of market rate housing.
Taking into account the already in progress Lofts at Evergreen Knoll and Straight River Apartments projects, Maxfield calls for 380 total new units of housing, including 91 shallow subsidy units and 54 deep subsidy units — those in which renters pay a specific percentage of their household income toward rent and utilities — over the next decade.
Maxfield’s analysis includes an employment and demographic analysis as well, and the results are striking. Only about 10% of Faribault renters pay more than $1,000 a month, but roughly half are considered cost-burdened, forced to devote more than 30% of income to rent.
According to the MHP, about one in four Rice County families fit into that cost-burdened category when homeowners are considered too. One in 10 households in Rice County are even considered “severely cost burdened,” forced to devote more than 50% of their income to housing costs.
Local housing affordability issues appear to be getting worse, not better, especially for renters. The MHP’s figures show that since 2000, the average Rice County rent has climbed by roughly 10% while the average renter's income has dropped by a quarter. In Steele County, the figures are similar though slightly less dramatic. The biggest difference is that MHP’s data shows average renter income holding up significantly better than in Rice County, though it has still dropped 8% over the last 20 years.
Rice County Section 8 Housing Director Joy Watson said that in the last year the federal government made its most dramatic investments in affordable housing in decades. However, need continues to dwarf demand, with an average of one affordable unit for every three low income families.
“There just is not enough funding at the state and federal levels to provide for all the need,” Watson said. “We are applying for those projects as funds become available, but it’s very limited.”
Rice County Habitat for Humanity Director Dayna Norvold said that the studies point to the need for more investment at all levels of the market. With additional market rate housing, she said that additional affordable housing would become available as well as the market shifts.
However, Norvold said that it’s the families with the lowest income that are in the most trouble with the current market. In particular, larger low income families looking for single-family housing have few places to turn, aside from Habitat itself.
“Both studies … show that local communities really need to work harder at bringing together partners to build affordable housing for our lower income folks,” she said.
Faribault City Councilor Jonathan Wood agreed, saying that even though the number of market rate units needed might be bigger, according to Maxfield’s study, the city needs to be careful not to overlook the challenge of providing the additional affordable housing.
With Faribault’s proximity to the Twin Cities, securing developers to build even market rate projects can be a challenge. Adding in the additional uncertainty of applying for competitive grant dollars often makes affordable projects even more challenging.
"It’s great that we’re taking care of those 235 units, but we have to make sure that we’re aware of the 91 units of shallow subsidy and 54 units of deep subsidy,” said Wood.
Wood said that the housing study also highlighted the need for additional townhomes. According to Maxfield, just 21 townhomes have been built in Faribault over the last decade, compared to 182 single-family homes.
Townhomes can offer an important and appealing middle ground in the housing market, appealing to both young families looking for more space and seniors looking to downsize. Wood said demand for them tends to be extremely high, minimizing carrying costs for builders.
“They’re not difficult to build or to sell — as soon as you put the doorknob on them, they’re sold,” he said. “Maybe profit margin isn’t the same as if you’re going to build a $400,000 house on Legacy (Golf), but you make up the difference with quantity.”
Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen said that she’s aware of the significant demand and limited supply of townhomes. Despite that, the city's Housing & Redevelopment Authority hasn’t focused specifically on encouraging townhome development.
For close to a decade now, developer John Cameron has proposed building a number of townhomes as a part of his Faribault Place development on the south side of town. However, Cameron has said that in order to make the numbers work, he first needs to build state-subsidized affordable housing.
Wood also said that the city should focus on encouraging developers to build larger apartments. Oftentimes, he noted that it’s more profitable for developers to squeeze in more one-bedroom apartments than to have a more limited number of two- or three-bedroom apartments.
As a result, Maxfield’s study shows that the number of larger apartments on the market in Faribault is very limited. By incentivizing developers to build more two- and three-bedroom apartments, Wood said the city could provide a much needed option for lower income families.