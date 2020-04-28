About 70% of Faribault Public Schools families believe their children have the right amount of time to complete distance learning tasks, according to a recent survey.
Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga said 322 families participated in the survey, which included the categories of “just right,” “too much” and “not enough” in terms of the distance learning workload. Around 10% of families responded they would appreciate more work while 20% said their students barely have enough time to complete the work as is.
“Our overall messaging to all families is to do what you can do,” said Krominga, who presented the survey results to the Faribault School Board during Monday’s virtual meeting. “We understand all families are in a different place across the spectrum in capacity, time and family dynamic … Our number one message ultimately is do what you can do, and we need to think of our families first.”
Now that Gov. Tim Walz has ordered school to remain closed through the end of the academic year, Faribault Public Schools staff and teachers are faced with new decisions in terms of distance learning, which has quickly become the new normal for students.
Thinking forward to the fall, Krominga said the administration is brainstorming to prepare teachers for the possibility of switching back and forth between distance learning and the regular “brick and mortar” schooling structure. The state of the country, as far as the spread of COVID-19 over the summer, will give staff a better direction of how to prepare. Buildings may require new procedures and there may be limits to the types of activities that can take place on school grounds.
Krominga said Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente is considering online learning options for students starting in the fall should certain students discover they prefer the distance learning model. Some students may have realized online learning is more convenient, especially if they need to balance a job and school.
Since Krominga recently resigned and will not return as director of teaching and learning for the district in the fall, Board Chairman Chad Wolff asked if Krominga could say, with confidence, that the online piece would be ready to go before his departure. Wolff said he anticipates a number of students won’t return to school in the fall after acquiring a taste for distance learning.
“I agree with you completely," Krominga said to Wolff. "… If [students] don’t have an option to let them have that continued flexibility, they might not return to school. We have to figure out how to reach out to families.”
Krominga said he and Bente so far discussed which courses they could easily adapt to an online format, such as the core classes of English and science. They also talked about whether these courses would be online completely or a hybrid that require both the online piece and classroom components. Electives like sociology and psychology would also lend themselves to distance learning by giving students more time to grasp the material outside the 40- to 50-minute class period, said Krominga.
Community Ed updates
Not every student has an easy time with distance learning. Many need more help with homework than ever before, and that’s why Faribault Community School has continued to offer virtual homework help for students in lieu of the before school/after school program.
During her report for the board, Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland said the Faribault Middle School Community School staff has successfully offered up to six hours of homework help per day. Staff members call homework help participants to check in and find out their needs for the day, Monday through Thursday, and each video conference is one-on-one. Leland noted one particularly committed student signed up for all four sessions in one week.
Apart from the homework help aspect, Community School as a whole has transitioned into a social distancing format. Jefferson Community School participants received activity bags and continued some of the learning opportunities on the SeeSaw platform.
Distance learning is also a part of the child care program Community Education offers to front-line workers. Leland said attendance has increased from less than a handful the first day to 42 children.
“We want to make sure parents don’t have to do all the distance learning after a hard day at the hospital and instead get to spend family time together,” said Leland.
Other areas of Community Education continue to practice social distancing with online programming. Leland said the Faribault district is one of the first to go forward with 20 students completing driver's education on Google Meets, per approval of the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services. One-hundred and nineteen adult education students also enrolled in distance learning.
But Project ABLE (Achieving a Better Life through Education) participants struggle with social distancing, said Leland. They recently sent “I Miss You” cards to Project ABLE staff.
A student’s perspective
Student representative Kaylee Tourtillott presented a student report to the board Monday and included in her notes her experience with distance learning so far.
“For me, this new way of schooling has really thrown me for a loop, to be completely honest,” said Tourtillott. “I love that I am able to work at my own pace, but the downfall is that sometimes I forget about an assignment, and then I have to do it at the last minute.”
Tourtillott said she misses getting reminders from teachers at school, but she’s adjusting to the changes. She also admitted it’s become harder to stay motivated lately.
Speaking on behalf of herself and student representative Alli Velander, Tourtillott said, “We both are unbelievably impressed by our amazing teachers and staff's ability to adapt so quickly to this change. We both are so thankful for all of them and their nature to care so much about us, the students.”