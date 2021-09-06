About three years ago, Danny Spewak began diving deep into his family’s history after moving to Minnesota.
It was during that time of research where Spewak learned a little bit more about his grandfather’s football career, something he found was a cool piece of his history. Spewak’s grandfather was a freshman member of the 1941 Minnesota Gophers team, and was a teammate of Faribault’s Bruce Smith.
He quickly became fascinated with what he refers to as a “remarkable story of a championship college football team that achieved perfection in 1941 as America drew closer and closer to World War II and the sacrifices the young athletes made when Pearl Harbor turned their fears into reality.”
Spewak, who has a decade of experience as a news reporter at local television affiliates in Minneapolis-St. Paul (KARE), Buffalo (New York) and mid-Missouri, graduated from the University of Missouri with dual degrees in journalism and political science. His written work, including extensive coverage of college sports, has appeared in a variety of online media outlets such as the Rivals.com network.
His first book, “From the Gridiron to the Battlefield: Minnesota’s March to a College Football Title and into World War II,” will be released by Rowman and Littlefield Publishers next week. He says the book traces the University of Minnesota’s 1941 national championship team, which finished undefeated 15 days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Spewak began to research the book that took about two years to write, in 2018. Throughout the researching process, Spewak met with family members of teammates to learn more about their lives. In Faribault, Spewak traveled down to Rice County Historical Society to peruse archives and acquire knowledge from executive director Susan Garwood.
“That was maybe one of the more exciting pieces of my research,” said Spewak of his trip to RCHS. “It was fun to see [Bruce’s] own words and letters and see some of his father’s memorabilia and learn about their family and connection to Faribault, and how much pride they had for Faribault.”
He was also able to interview some of Smith’s family members for the book, acquiring first-hand recollections from his youngest sister, June.
Already having a general idea of what the story would be prior to beginning, Spewak knew he wanted to follow the players through the season and into the war. Each twist and turn of events brought more fascinating items. Each player had different experiences of war and ended up in different places. While he touches on a lot of players in the book, Spewak mainly focuses on six to seven players. Though at times it was a long, arduous process, Spewak says it was rewarding in the end to see people’s reactions and hear from those with personal connections to the players.
“The best part for me was getting to meet and form relationships with some of the players’ families and communities,” said Spewak. “It was fun to pick Sue Garwood’s brain and go to other towns in Minnesota. This story was relatable for me, [my grandfather’s] story was one we knew so it’s a fun way to feel connected to my family history and there’s as well.”
Spewak is particularly thankful for everyone who’s supported his project, and appreciates people from Faribault sharing their memories.
Garwood says there are certainly many significant things that make Smith so well known across the state. Along with items representing Smith and his award in an exhibit at RCHS, he’s Minnesota’s only Heisman Trophy winner, a mural is painted on a building at the corner of Central Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW and the football field at North Alexander Park where the Faribault Falcons play is for Smith. Garwood says memorial fundraisers for scholarships have also been held in his honor.
“The thing is, he was a nice guy. He was personable and put country before self, which is pretty amazing,” said Garwood. “He came from a very selfless generation, from all World War II soldiers, families and all that supported that effort. They were a pretty amazing group of supporters.”
If COVID-19 allows, Garwood hopes to have Spewak at the RCHS for a public program this fall.