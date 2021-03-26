Faribault homeowners are dealing with a second fire on their property in a little more than a month.
The residents, whose garage burned in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, are now looking at the loss of their home.
Firefighters were called to the home at 6 Fifth Ave. NE shortly before 2 p.m., finding smoke coming out of the home and flames showing from the porch, according to a release from Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. The property owners, who came home and reported the fire, told law enforcement that nobody was inside the house.
Firefighters knocked down the flames and ventilated the structure by opening windows. Walls and ceilings were opened up and exposed to ensure that the fire would not spread inside the walls to other parts of the home. The home suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage and is uninhabitable. Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner. Crews cleared the scene at 4:34 p.m.
“Thankfully the homeowners came home when they did. Quickly calling 911 and getting us there made a difference in the amount of damage done by this fire," said Dienst.
The 1,700-square foot home was built in 1933, according to Rice County records. The two-stall garage, which housed two vehicles when it caught fire, was built in 1997. The garage fire was ruled accidental.
The Faribault Fire and Police departments along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are actively investigating this fire.