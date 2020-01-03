As the number of home-based child care settings declines across the region, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has opened up applications for its second round of direct-to-provider grants designed to help increase capacity for early care.
According to Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of the organization’s early childhood program, funding for the grant is coming from the state Legislature, which increased spending for similar initiatives in response to a statewide decline in child care capacity. After an initial application period this summer, the nonprofit is now taking submissions for a second round of grants, with a deadline of Jan. 27.
Funding from the child care start-up and expansion grants is open to new or existing operations that are increasing the number of children they are licensed to care for. According to Hansen, the foundation’s focus is on bolstering the overall number of quality child care slots available for families in its 20-county service area.
According to a 2018 analysis by First Children’s Finance, a metro-based organization that helps fund and train providers, nearly every county in the region had a potential need of between 100 and 1,000 additional spots.
“If someone said they had a shortage of 800 slots that would mean that, within their community, they are saying there are 800 kids who don’t have licensed care,” explained Hansen. “These kids could be in unlicensed care, or they could be with their grandparents or their neighbors. Maybe their parents aren’t working.”
Still, for families who would like to be working but are unable to because of a lack of child care, Hansen said the drought can become an economic issue by indirectly shrinking the region’s workforce. Out of the foundation’s service area, Mower County — whose seat is Austin — had the greatest shortfall of just over 1,100 slots.
Slight surplus in Steele
The outlier in the data was Steele County — the only one that wasn’t in the red, having a surplus of 27 spaces in 2018 according to First Children’s. By zip code, Austin and Faribault had a potential need of 847 and 242 added spots, respectively. Owatonna was over 200 spaces in the black.
When asked what might account for this difference, Hansen said that widespread recognition of childcare as an economic driver can lead to a more hospitable environment for new and existing providers to operate.
“We often encourage communities first of all to reach out to existing providers, maybe by having an appreciation dinner and talking about what a key economic development role they play,” said Hansen, of the foundation’s work with areas that struggle with child care. “[It’s important] that the chambers and businesses along with the community members are thankful they’re in business.”
Hansen added that the number of providers, as opposed to the number of toddlers in a community, is most often the determining factor in a shortage.
Decline in home-based care
Jon Losness, executive director of Families First, a child care resource nonprofit based in Rochester, added that he would guess communities that were faring better in terms of capacity were able to hold on to more home-based settings. Commonly referred to as family care providers, these tend to be smaller and operate out of a residence as opposed to an external facility.
“In the last five years in Olmsted County, we’ve gone from about 510 family care providers down to about 350. The same decline is happening through southeastern Minnesota,” explained Losness. “The number of centers is slowly going up.”
He added that family providers tend to be the more affordable option for clients, meaning that their absence can take a hit on parents who are already struggling to afford care. According to data from Families First, it would cost about $129 per week to place an infant in a family care setting in Steele County. At a center, that rate would increase by roughly $100.
Comparing the number of licensed providers in Steele and Mower counties, the biggest difference is in the number of family child care settings. There are currently 106 active licensees in Steele and 66 in Mower, despite both counties having comparable populations.
Mower County also has 15 child care centers compared with Steele County’s nine, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Looking for replacements
Within each area, another disparity exists between larger towns and rural communities. Every center in Steele County is located in Owatonna. There’s more geographic diversity in terms of where the family care settings are located, although the majority of those are in the county seat, as well.
“One of the challenges that we have in the region is that centers are where the growth is but, unfortunately, in our smaller towns a center really isn’t financially viable,” said Losness, noting that it often doesn’t make sense to get licensed for 50 to 100 children in a town of 2,000 people. “You have a decline in the number of family providers and you don’t have a corresponding growth in the number of centers.”
Both Losness and Hansen also noted that many family care providers are getting older, and aren’t being replaced by the younger generation due to stagnant wages. “It’s a low-paying profession. As the economy has gotten better, folks have had other options,” said Losness.
In terms of solutions, he noted that giving family providers the ability to raise their rates slightly may help attract more people to the profession. Given where costs are already at, however, he added that many families struggle to afford care as it is.
“We’d like to see an increase in the number of Early Learning Scholarships,” he noted, of assistance offered by Families First thanks to state funding. “Those scholarships are for families making 185% of the poverty level, and we’re really only meeting about half the need of what there is in the state of Minnesota.”
With more funding from the Legislature, Losness said he would hope to be able to assist more families across southern Minnesota — his organization serves the same 20 counties as the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation — and thereby allow providers to increase wages.
Foundation grant
Although the foundation also has a number of other grants for early childhood initiatives, Hansen said this is the first time the nonprofit has been able to hand over resources directly to providers. Like Losness, she echoed the fact that as the baby-boom generation retires, the child care profession will see an even sharper decline in staffing.
“The state came up with these opportunities because they’re aware, as we are, that there’s a child care provider shortage,” she explained, of the legislative funding enabling the grant. “If we want people to go to work, we have to put resources into the people who are in this field so that they stay in their field and are respected in their field.”
Providers who wish to apply for the foundation’s grant have until 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 to complete their application. The organization will also be hosting two webinars, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. Hansen encouraged all interested applicants to attend and ask questions before submitting their materials.
Requests of up to $10,000 for child care centers and $2,000 for family child care programs will be considered, and all providers in the foundation’s 20-county service area are eligible to apply. For more information, or to join one of the two webinars, visit www.smifoundation.org/grants/for-grant-seekers/child-care-start-up-and-expansion-grants.
For more information on Early Learning Scholarships, visit www.familiesfirstmn.org/services/early-learning-scholarships.