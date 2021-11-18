Cheryl Wendt describes the process of constructing the new food market and resource center in Faribault similar to that of adding pieces to a beautiful mural that continues to grow, since many community partners contributed to make it possible.
“Sure we have a food market, but we also have a resource center,” said Wendt, Faribault Food Access Coordinator to partners and community remembers. “You are all a part of that, whether you are a community member using the services or offering the services.”
The onset of the pandemic last March shined a light on the vulnerabilities of the food access system in Faribault. Faribault Youth Investment Director Becky Ford told those attending the grand opening celebration/ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon that that realization started discussions with many community partners, like Growing Up Healthy, Allina Health, Faribault Public Schools, Three Rivers, Community Action Center, Northfield YMCA and Channel One Food Bank to assess the need.
At the first mobile distribution event last April, Ford said they gave away almost 500 boxes of food. Organizers hoped those boxes would at least last for a couple distributions, so they quickly began making plans to source their own food and put their own boxes together. The boxes were first put together at the Faribault Education Center and later moved to the Faribault Diversity Coalition office.
“So many community members stepped up, and so many brought groups. It was an amazing experience,” said Ford. “As things went along, we realized this is a need that needed to be addressed long term.”
Growing Up Healthy Coordinator Natalia Marchan added the CAC remained committed to its mission of promoting a healthy, caring and just community for all people through resources, advocacy and volunteerism.
“I am so excited to see the great impact these resources will have for the community,” said Marchan. “This just goes to show all we can accomplish when we work together.”
One it became clear that access to food was something that needed to be sustained, Ford said they invited the CAC to step in to provide that long term infrastructure needed. Ford added that she’s thankful the CAC said yes, even though they may not have been ready to expand countywide at the time. The Community Action Center of Faribault is a collaborative effort between CAC and a number of Faribault area partners.
New offerings
CAC Community Engagement Coordinator Hilary Lamberty they’ve come a long way from bringing out boxes of food to families, to now, where families can select from the foods available.
While some products have limits right now, like turkeys, Lamberty said everything else in the food market is up for grabs if someone is in need. It follows a choice model, meaning families/individuals can take as many items as they need, as often as they would like. Food products available are all thanks to shipments from food banks, along with donations and food rescues from grocery stores like Aldi, Walmart and Cub Foods.
“It’s an amazing mashup with everybody chipping in,” said Lamberty. “Having access to fresh, beautiful food is so important.”
Along with the food market side of the facility, a new idea was thrown into the mix by the addition of a resource center. Community outreach with a diverse group of people, from Latino and Somali mothers, and high school students, Lamberty said they brought group after group into the space to discuss what they’d like to see in the space.
Looking around in the new space, Lamberty notices numerous details that were implemented as recommended by community members. One of the more popular examples was a play area for children to entertain themselves in while adult caregivers/parents do the shopping. Play areas are set up in both the resource center and the food market, and Lamberty said they worked closely with designers and architects to make sure it was representative of what they heard from clients.
Faribault Food Access Support Specialist Malen Galvan, who speaks English and Spanish, feels particularly excited about the new resource center. Computers allow community members to come in and apply for SNAP benefits, or even work on assignments for school. Galvan said the need for computer access and WiFi was one recommendation they heard the most.
“We want the community to feel welcome and to come and enjoy the space,” said Galvan. “Faribault is not alone, the CAC resource center is here to provide for them and we are available to help anyway we can.”
Galvan is also part of the advocacy council, designed to continue to learn more about the needs in Faribault.
Faribault Food Access Support Specialist Ikran Khalif, who speaks Somali, describes her role to be an advocate for the Somali community and their needs.
“I really wanted to be a voice for them,” said Khalif of her decision to join the CAC Faribault. “When I started, we were doing mobile distributions, so we were going out in the community. I’m excited for families to come to us now.”