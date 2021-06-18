Faribault residents — of all ages — were invited to Central Park Monday to recognize Flag Day with the Faribault Elks Lodge 1166.

Well known as an organization committed to the youth in the community, veterans’ service and furtherance of Americanism, the Flag Day ceremony was intended to honor and celebrate the American flag.

Flag Day ceremony

The ceremony took place on Monday in Central Park’s bandshell. Attendees listened as Faribault Elks members shared a presentation about the American flag. Pictured, members salute the flag as Cheri Johnson brings the flag out. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Each year on Flag Day (June 14), officers and members from the local lodges across the country celebrate the freedom the U.S. flag represents. This year’s ceremony in Faribault began with the national anthem, followed by a presentation from Elks Lodge Officers and Committee Chairs about the history of the American flag, anniversary of its birth and the achievements attained beneath its folds.

Chaplain Robin Finke led a prayer over the flag and the people of the U.S.

“May this flag wave as a banner of freedom, may this service bring each of us a sense of loyalty to our country, truer citizens and more loyal Americans,” Finke said.

National Anthem

Faribault Elks Lodge members and attendees of Monday’s Flag Day Ceremony stand for the national anthem. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The ceremony concluded with the Pledge of Allegiance, along with encouragement for all to redirect their dedication to the American flag.

History of the Elks

According to Elks USA, patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization.

In fact, it states allegiance to the flag of the United States of America is a requirement of every member.

“In 1907, the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks designated, by resolution, June 14 as Flag Day. The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country. It was through his Elks Lodge in Independence, Missouri, that President Truman got the idea for a national observance of Flag Day,” the Elks USA site stated.

Cheri presents flags

Trustee Cheri Johnson presents the flags as Elks members read through the history of the American flag. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Lodge primarily focuses on youth, veterans and community — through programs like Americanism and Drug Awareness, soccer and hoop shoots, Christmas party and ice fishing contest, and sending kids to youth camp, all expenses paid. Numerous scholarships are also awarded.

“We adopt local veterans and troops overseas, who we send packages with toiletries, snacks and candies. We also correspond with soldiers via letters back and forth. The Elks has set aside $4 million to fight veterans homelessness,” the Faribault Lodge states on its website.

DID YOU KNOW?

1. There have been 27 versions of the American Flag — From the 1777 original that had 13 stars and 13 stripes for the American colonies, there have been many changes and iterations of the flag. Each time a state was added to the union, a star was added. We, of course, now stand with 50 stars and 13 stripes.

2. The flag can be displayed for all 24 hours — While it is Federal law that the flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset (unless there’s inclement weather), there are measures that can be taken to show the flag for all 24 hours. All that needs to be added is proper illumination of the flag so it can be seen in the dark.

3. The colors were chosen carefully — The Red, White and Blue did not just happen by accident. The founding fathers wanted the colors to have meaning, not just look visually pleasing. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

4. The current design wasn’t professionally made — Rather, it was then 17-year-old high school student, Robert G. Heft, of Lancaster, Ohio who submitted the design in a contest in 1958. It was chosen out of over 1,500 submissions by President Dwight Eisenhower.

5. The current flag is the only one to have lasted more than 50 years — As stated above, there have been many changes to the design of the American Flag. But the one we currently observe is the longest running iteration of the symbol, likely because no states have been added to the union since 1959.

Source: National Flag Foundation

