Faribault residents — of all ages — were invited to Central Park Monday to recognize Flag Day with the Faribault Elks Lodge 1166.
Well known as an organization committed to the youth in the community, veterans’ service and furtherance of Americanism, the Flag Day ceremony was intended to honor and celebrate the American flag.
Each year on Flag Day (June 14), officers and members from the local lodges across the country celebrate the freedom the U.S. flag represents. This year’s ceremony in Faribault began with the national anthem, followed by a presentation from Elks Lodge Officers and Committee Chairs about the history of the American flag, anniversary of its birth and the achievements attained beneath its folds.
Chaplain Robin Finke led a prayer over the flag and the people of the U.S.
“May this flag wave as a banner of freedom, may this service bring each of us a sense of loyalty to our country, truer citizens and more loyal Americans,” Finke said.
The ceremony concluded with the Pledge of Allegiance, along with encouragement for all to redirect their dedication to the American flag.
History of the Elks
According to Elks USA, patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization.
In fact, it states allegiance to the flag of the United States of America is a requirement of every member.
“In 1907, the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks designated, by resolution, June 14 as Flag Day. The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country. It was through his Elks Lodge in Independence, Missouri, that President Truman got the idea for a national observance of Flag Day,” the Elks USA site stated.
The Faribault Lodge primarily focuses on youth, veterans and community — through programs like Americanism and Drug Awareness, soccer and hoop shoots, Christmas party and ice fishing contest, and sending kids to youth camp, all expenses paid. Numerous scholarships are also awarded.
“We adopt local veterans and troops overseas, who we send packages with toiletries, snacks and candies. We also correspond with soldiers via letters back and forth. The Elks has set aside $4 million to fight veterans homelessness,” the Faribault Lodge states on its website.