Along with fitness and socialization opportunities, Buckham West is known for its ability to connect seniors with available resources.
As it continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly/weekly professional consultation opportunities for Faribault's older adults, Family Service Rochester's Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) program is one of many resources provided.
Buckham West Executive Director Mona Kaiser describes the facility as a hub, where seniors can go to find the assistance they need.
April Sutor, director of innovation and collaboration with Family Service Rochester, says that the program is relatively new to Rice County, and that it just starting to hit its stride when the pandemic brought it to a screeching halt. Though it interfered with the in-person consultations at facilities like Buckham West, due to the shutdowns, Sutor says it didn't stop the need older people had for services. In fact, the need became more important for some.
Licensed through the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Sutor says all the services it provides are designed to help older people and people with disabilities live at home in a safe and healthy environment. Some chore services include lawn mowing, yard work, snow removal, handiwork projects, housekeeping, transportation and grocery shopping.
Caseworkers like Sharie Kirkham, who stops by Buckham West every Thursday, can put an independence plan together with an older adult, and with family members if they want to be involved. This plan includes what they want and need to be able to stay living at home.
"Places like Buckham West certainly help people address nutrition needs and socialization, now that we're a little bit more able to be connecting in person, that does tremendous good for people's mental health and physical health. We see the effects of long term isolation, it's not good," said Sutor.
Sutor says they stop over at Buckham West once a week to meet with older adults and help them understand what can be done to help them stay in their homes, which allows them to maintain independence and reduces costly care. The team also meets with program participants in their homes, to see what their environment looks like and what, if anything, is needed to help them continue living there safely.
"We want to be able to see that, so we can figure out what that project looks like and either get a volunteer or somebody who can come in and do it for them," said Sutor.
As far as volunteers, Sutor says they are always looking for additional help. She says it can be a good opportunity for businesses to do some team building, while contributing to the community and helping their neighbors, what she calls a two-way street. While building camaraderie, volunteers are also building relationships with someone in their community, who is likely really happy to see some of their neighbors coming to help them. Families can also volunteer, and have their children involved in doing things. Along with providing chore services, Sutor says they also do friendly visiting, which is also a good way for generations to mix.
Those looking to lend a hand can call 507-287-2010 or go online and search for specific organizations and facilties in Rice County that have requested assistance. The cost for this program is on a sliding scale, meaning it's based on the individual's income. People who may not have much to offer are still able to get resources. Sutor says the county's aging services also refers those in need to them.