A Faribault man on probation for drug possession was arrested over the weekend for leading police on chase through town and possession of methamphetamine.
Police were asked to be on the lookout for a tan SUV driven by Zachery Michael Bongers, 29, Sunday after he was was reportedly involved in a disturbance outside city limits. According to court records, Bongers entered a residence uninvited and pushed an individual inside the home.
A Faribault officer later noticed a vehicle reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and matching the description given them. The officer allegedly tried to stop the vehicle, but to no avail. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, even passing another vehicle in a No Passing Zone, and forcing that vehicle to veer to the right as the SUV passed it, according to court records.
A second officer also tried to stop the SUV as it reportedly traveled westbound on 14th Street NE. The two squad cars continued to pursue the vehicle until it finally came to a stop at First Avenue NE and 13th Street NE in Faribault, according to the report.
After getting out of the vehicle, Bongers reportedly told officers, “I shouldn’t have took off. I’m sorry" and that “I took off but I didn’t do nothing wrong.”
During a search of the SUV, officers reportedly found two broken pipes, one in the glove box and one in a pocket behind the driver's seat. Both tested positive for methamphetamine, police reported.
Bongers has several felony drug convictions and a 2012 conviction for first-degree burglary in Rice County. He also has a 2020 conviction in Wisconsin for recklessly endangering safety, a felony.
Dirt biker charged following Le Center chase
A Faribault man accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing Le Center police on his dirt bike entered a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial.
In a letter to the court from his attorney, Bryan Jesus Rivera-Rodriguez, 24, says he's not guilty of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired.
According to a criminal complaint, Le Center police received a complaint at 2 a.m. Oct. 24, indicating that someone was driving a dirt bike around the area. The responding officer said they followed numerous dirt bikes traveling northbound on North Lexington Avenue and observed the bikers did not have any headlights or tail lights illuminated.
The officer reported turning on their emergency lights and two bikers immediately pulled over, but a third, later identified as Rivera-Rodriguez, sped off. Law enforcement continued to pursue the biker and reported that the driver looked back at the squad car before accelerating south.
The officer said they then activated the siren and alerted dispatch that the subject was fleeing. Police reportedly observed the driver traveling near 40 mph in town while looking back at the squad car on multiple occasions.
Rivera-Rodriguez then pulled over and reportedly put his hands in the air. According to the complaint, Rivera-Rodriguez, immediately apologized and said he was scared.
As Rivera-Rodriguez was handcuffed, officers said he smelled of alcohol. When asked how much he had to drink, Rivera-Rodriguez allegedly replied that he had a beer approximately an hour prior.
Rivera-Rodriguez reportedly had 0.171 blood alcohol content in a preliminary breath test and 0.14 in a later test, according to the criminal complaint.