The Boy Scouts who attended Tuesday night's Faribault City Council — which clocked in at about an hour — didn't get a deep dive into the inner workings of local government.
What they did get was a look at the less glamorous, yet necessary parts of running a city.
The council on Tuesday
• Formally authorized a request for bids to demolish a home at 29 First St. NW. That property and one adjoining it at 734 Division St. E were acquired by the city this summer with plans to extend State Avenue from Division to Hwy. 60, creating a more direct route to District One Hospital, medical offices located south on Sixth and River Bend Nature Center. The council later approved an adjustment in the layout of the proposed street that allows the Division Street home to remain untouched.
The city has written the request so that the winning bidder could relocate rather than demolish the home, though they would still need to remove the foundation and cap utilities. Demolition is expected to cost $60,000. Bids will be opened Nov. 22.
• Approved a variance for parking at the Rice County Highway Department shop on 20th Street across from the fairgrounds. The county, which is expanding its highway shop, asked to use a portion of the Hwy. 3 right-of-way for parking. This, according to a memo to the council from Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock, will reduce conflicts between truck entering and exiting the site and pedestrians walking in the shop's parking lot.
• Approved a parking variance for a vacant building at 128 Prairie Ave. SW that will be the new home of Studio 14, currently downtown on Central Avenue. Applicants Don and Carol Kleeberger asked the city to approve 24 parking stalls instead of the required 28, to reduce the size of the stalls and adjust parking and driveway setbacks. The Planning Commission at its Nov. 4 meeting recommended approval of the request.
• OK'd a conditional use permit that allows a parking lot on a parcel north of 1620 17th St. NW. The lot will serve as overflow parking for Anytime Fitness.
• Approved a replatting of properties at the intersection of Second Avenue NW and 14th Street, the location of the old Faribault Foods plant. The replatting is being done in advance of a sale of the property, which is now on the market.
The council also agreed to allow Faribault Foods to continue using a private drive which encroaches onto city property, and vacate a small portion of Central Avenue NW north of 16th St. NW. It's hoped that the property could be used to enhance/extend the Straight River Trail that sits just to the north.