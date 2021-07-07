For the last 15 years, many of Faribault's different cultures have been celebrated with an International Festival. Though organizers had to adapt last year due to the pandemic, a festival was still held three months later, albeit with some restrictions.
Faribault Diversity Coalition's Board of Directors was pleased with the October 2020 turnout and happy to have the traditional festival back for another year. This year's event is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Central Park, the 16th annual festival will feature entertainment, foods from around the world, arts and crafts, international dancers, children's activities, music, information booths, henna, piñata and a traditional flag ceremony — all without the COVID-19 protocols needed in 2020.
Though it's officially celebrated one day, Lisa Simons an eight-year member of the FDC Board of Directors hopes everyone understands the FDC wants everyone to carry the celebration throughout the entire year.
"We're just trying to celebrate the multiculturalism that is in our city, that's really what we're celebrating, that's why we get together," said Simons.
While she always looks forward to the food, Simons particularly enjoys the collaboration with members of the community, businesses, organizations, dancers and performers — a time for everyone to come together.
"Rain or shine, we have always tried to really drum up this annual event and we invite everybody to come out and enjoy the festival. Year by year it seems to change just a little bit, but our mission stays the same. We celebrate our international history and our international heritage, moving forward with who we are as the citizens of Faribault," said Simons.
Asha Knish, who has been on the Faribault Diversity Coalition Board of Directors for about eight years, has grown to appreciate the International Festival in Faribault a little more each year — and what it means for the community.
She finds that being able to celebrate everyone's differences is especially needed in Faribault, where she says there have been some misunderstandings between those of different backgrounds, religions and ethnicities.
"I'm looking forward to all of the international food, vendors and people from all over Faribault that come together," said Knish. "It should be a really good day to celebrate our differences. That's what makes Faribault truly unique."
One event in particular Knish is looking forward to is the flag ceremony. In past years, she said they started with a small number of flags to represent the community. This year, they will have 28 countries represented during the flag ceremony. Knish feels it's really powerful to have that much global representation in a small town like Faribault.
Knish said the planning of the festival itself is a group effort between FDC board members, and that many members wear multiple hats. Board members have been making for the last few months, and have been meeting quite a bit over the last several weeks.
Over the years, Knish says each member has taken over a specific role or two, Knish says she gets a lot of the signage/music ready, helps coordinate all of the vendors and food booths, gets the drinks that are sold at the festival and the piñata for the children. For the last two years, Knish has also worked on designing FDC merchandise to sell during the festival. This year, she designed travel tumblers and she is eager to see how they are received by the community. At some point, she hopes to put together an online shopping site to not only create revenue for the FDC, but also sell artists/creators work to help them get recognized and make money
As a celebration that keeps growing, Peter van Sluis, Faribault Diversity Coalition project manager, said more and more people learn about the annual festival each year. Coming off a high note from last year's festival, van Sluis anticipates another successful year. Many of the vendors are returning, some which have participated in the festival for years. Due to some last minute cancellations, van Sluis said the festival will gladly accept any food stands and/or arts and craft booths.
Kelly Nygaard, also on the FDC Board of Directors, agreed that they couldn't have had a better experience at last year's festival. Despite the restrictions with masks and social distancing, Nygaard recalls everyone being respectful of the guidelines and says they hope to key off of that energy. Throughout the day's events, though many say they enjoy the food most, her personal favorite is the performances.
"Seeing the dancing and talent from the musicians is absolutely phenomenal," said Nygaard.
The festival, she says, as a great day to enjoy being outdoors in Central Park and celebrating culture. From the food, arts, dance and performances, Nygaard says it's a good time to come together as a community, experience new things and get to know their neighbors.
"From a cultural perspective, taking a step back and taking a moment to celebrate the diverse community is a really fun experience," said Nygaard.