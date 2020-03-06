Reports of worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been more frequent in the past week.
Rice County Public Health shared the following information to help keep residents informed and help them prepare.
Currently there are no COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. Globally there are more than 97,000 confirmed cases, with slightly more than 200 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the U.S. Even though that number is relatively small, we must anticipate that one or more cases of COVID-19 will be confirmed in Minnesota in the weeks to come.
There is a window of opportunity before that happens, for individuals, families and communities to make practical preparations to help decrease the spread of disease.
Because the virus is a new kind of infection, there are not normal medical interventions at our disposal. This means we need to rely on “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” and preparedness activities to minimize the spread of the virus and to reduce demands on our health care sector so the most seriously ill people get the care they need.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus that has not been found in people before.
Patients with confirmed COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The risk of severe illness seems to be higher for older people and those with underlying health conditions.
How is Public Health responding?
Public Health is in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and receives regular updates on coronavirus to ensure accurate information is being communicated to community partners to be prepared for potential cases.
It disseminates health alerts or advisories from MDH to local health care providers and community partners to streamline communications in order to help protect the public. The Department of Health will take the lead in case investigation of suspected or confirmed cases. If a case occurs in Rice County, there would be coordination and communication with local public health.
It will be responsible to assure that essential services are available if individuals are placed in isolation or quarantine in Rice County. Public Health staff have 24/7 contact information available to MDH, for notification of any necessary services in Rice County.
Coordination and communication is occurring between Public Health, local health care providers and other community partners regarding coronavirus information and emergency preparedness.
What can you do?
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
If you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick
Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Stay home when you are sick
Develop a plan for your household now, so you are ready in case someone gets sick.
Have needed supplies on hand, in case you are sick and can’t leave the house. This includes basics like over-the-counter medicines, non-perishable food (like cans of soup), refills on prescription medications, tissues, hand sanitizer, etc.
Stay informed
The most up to date information about COVID-19 can be found here:
CDC — bit.ly/2Isnw5y
Minnesota Department of Health — bit.ly/2TGTccB
CDC (household preparedness) — bit.ly/2It28gy
CDC (guidance on travel) — bit.ly/3cHRQXR