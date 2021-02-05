A Faribault man has been charged after an investigation reportedly found numerous images of child pornography on his cellphone.
Salvador Esparza-Conde, 49, is charged with one count of possessing pornographic work depicting a child under the age of 13 on his computer in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state an investigation of Esparza-Conde began after the Faribault Police Department in September 2020 received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Division of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension indicating that child pornography had been disseminated from a Faribault residence.
According to the BCA, one of the two IP addresses associated with a video depicting child pornography came from Esparza-Conde’s residence.
On Jan. 13, an FPD detective reportedly seized two cellphones belonging to Esparza-Conde from his home and discovered nine videos on the cellphone that depicted prepubescent girls and young teenage girls engaging in sexual activity. Court documents state several of the videos depicted child rape. Along with that, 15 small images depicting nude or partially undressed children were reportedly also found.
Esparza-Conde was arrested Feb. 1. Court documents state he was informed of the phone contents.
“In response, (Esparza-Conde) dropped his head and began to cry,” court documents state. “After a period of silence, (Esparza-Conde) stated: ‘I don’t know what to tell you. I’m sorry about this. I didn’t know this was going to happen. I just want to turn things around, turn the page. I’m real sorry for watching this, but I have my kids and I don’t want nothing to happen to them.’”
Esparza-Conde reportedly said the videos “had not been intentionally downloaded or viewed by him.”
“However, he could not provide a plausible explanation as to how child pornography was found on his cellphone,” court documents state.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Esparza-Conde at $10,000 Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.