Faribault High School choir students typically start their class with vocal warmups, but it’s not every day composer and performer Chris Koza accompanies them on guitar.
A Minneapolis artist, Koza performs as a solo musician or with the band Rogue Valley. With guitar in hand, his Americana music style combines elements of folk, country, and rock 'n’ roll to produce harmonic pieces that tell a story. He’s released a dozen albums over the course of several years, and his music is often featured on “General Hospital” and “60 Minutes.” An upcoming state of Minnesota tourism campaign will feature his song "Be Wild."
As part of a Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Tour grant, Koza and his instrumental crew of Peter Sieve, Jourdan Myers, Alex Young and Cody McKinney spent this week in Faribault offering residencies to local students. At the end of the week, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, FHS students will be featured Koza’s Paradise Center for the Arts performance.
On Wednesday morning, the first hour of the school day, FHS choir students rehearsed “Mountain Laurels” and “The Wolves and the Ravens” by Rogue Valley, Koza’s band. Ben Stiller fans may have heard “The Wolves and the Ravens” in the 2013 film “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
Apart from working with students vocally, Koza and his instrumentalists spent one of the five class sessions speaking about their music backgrounds. With some of the students in the classroom interested in pursuing music, he wanted to connect their journey to his own.
“The entry point for music careers looks different for so many people,” said Koza. “Not everyone goes to a music conservatory.”
Choir director Jonah Heinen said an Arts Tour artist has never before held residencies with FHS students, but these opportunities take place all across the state. Koza said he and his crew have conducted about one dozen residencies in the past few years. After wrapping up their time in Faribault, they’ll head to Fairmont in March.
Apart from serving FHS students, Koza and his crew also spent the week offering residencies to Kenyon-Wanamingo students. But Peter Sieve, the group's bassist, explained that this residency looks a bit different. Using a songwriting format, he explained the goal of that residency is “about creating a dialogue.”
“We use [songwriting] as a vehicle to do that,” said Sieve. “We encourage [students] to write lyrics...and we make up the music on the spot.”
Alex Young, the group’s percussionist, said Koza has a knack for improvisation. He uses students’ lyrics as a starting point, creates music to go with their words, and the other musicians follow Koza’s lead.
Outside the school environment, Koza offers a workshop in a coffeehouse style atmosphere 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Buckham Memorial Library. This event is free and open to the public.