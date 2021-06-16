Local realtors are calling it historic. Homes are getting swept off the market in record time, gathering multiple offers within hours of being listed. Listing prices are noticeably higher than the last time the home sold. Sellers are winning. Buyers are frustrated.
Throughout the last year, an inflation storm has been growing in the national housing market. In southern Minnesota, realtors are feeling the pressure as they work harder than they ever have before to help their clients race to make an offer. Diane Holland, an Owatonna realtor with Berkshire Hathaway, said supply and demand imbalance is like nothing she’s ever seen in her 15 years.
“When I began in real estate, the housing bust happened shortly after where sellers were actually losing money,” Holland said in reference to the 2008 housing crash. “We were under water and just couldn’t sell homes. It was a year where there were 175 new single family home building permits issued in Owatonna and our summer market had 200 houses listed.”
Things began to peter out slowly, and while there is never a perfect balance between those house hunting and the amount of inventory on the market, Holland said it was “more normal” for a while. In April 2020, however, the shift began. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Holland said sales numbers remained on par with the year before, but less than a year later nothing was looking the same.
“We have only 20 houses on the market in all prices ranges, and the home that was selling for barely $100,000 in 2008 is now being listed for $200,000,” Holland said, noting that three of the homes listed are currently pending offers. Darcy Ihrke, another realtor at Berkshire Hathaway who works alongside Holland, said the complications don’t stop there.
“Those homes are also getting 20 offers and usually selling for about $250,000,” said Ihrke, who has been in the business for 21 years.
According to statistics provided by Southeast Minnesota Realtors – or SEMR – new listings are up 17% in Owatonna with closing sales up 14% and median sales prices up 12%, which Owatonna Realtor Jen Teichroew with RE/MAX said is on par with the national average. In Faribault, new listings are up 38%, closing sales up 38%, and median sales price has increased 17%. The timeframe for these statistics run from May 2020 to May 2021.
While the inventory remains historically low, Teichroew says it’s impossible to know exactly how many buyers are actively looking. What she does know is that her buyer list continues to grow each day.
“Our active properties in Owatonna are ranging in price from $149,000 to $550,000 and I’d say approximately 10 of those are in a price point that a lot of our buyers are looking for,” said Teichroew, who has been in the real estate industry for four years. “It is definitely a tough market and agents are working harder than ever for their clients. When working with buyers, it has not been uncommon to write four to six purchase agreements that all end up in multiple offer situations only to have to call after and deliver the disappointing news once again that theirs was not the one chosen.”
At that point the search simply continues, but Holland said it’s hard as a realtor not to ache for her clients.
“There are times where it feels a buyer is kind of held hostage and have no choice versus when buyers have the luxury of time to be a little more patient and selective,” Holland said. “Especially when it comes to my first-time home buyers, I want them to do inspections and make purchase agreements contingent on that, but right now they very likely could lose out on the home they want if they include that in their offer.”
Because there is such high competition, Holland said it feels crucial that buyers move fast when they find a home they love and want. With the state of the market today, she said realtors wear a lot of different hats to try to help their clients continue moving forward in the process of finding and buying a home.
“We like to say the right home will come along, and it will,” Holland said. “It’s just not always in the timeline that we want.”
Though the work is hard, Teichroew said she loves the fast pace environment and a chance to help people find their first home, next home or dream home.
“I’m honored when clients I’m working with trust me to help them,” Teichroew said. “It’s important for people to stay positive and just remember that your realtor is here for you – we listen to what it is your need and we do everything we can to assist you.”
As far as when the inflation bubble will pop, Holland said there is no way to know, just like how it was impossible to know when the market would recover from the 2008 crash.
“I wish we had that crystal ball, but we don’t,” Holland said. “We don’t know what will happen in the next year, and there is always a change that this market will keep going up.”