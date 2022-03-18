In early spring, the birds come back, the snow melts and youths at River Bend Nature Center get a sweet opportunity to understand more about the world around them.
Following tradition, the nature center has begun the process of making maple syrup. Young people are invited to learn about the process during the center's science day on Friday.
“Science days started out as a day for homeschool families to come out and have hands-on science activities,” said Molly Olson, the center's naturalist and marketing coordinator. “With the pandemic, it wasn't just homeschoolers anymore. There are a lot of virtual learners looking for more of those hands-on activities to do. That's why we got away from calling it homeschool science days and now call it science days.”
On Friday morning science day participants learned about birds and their spring migrations. In the afternoon they learned how trees can make syrup.
Naturalist Matt Johnson led the group of young people through the history and processes of making maple sugar. He started out by showing the different tools that have been used over time and explaining the process.
He then led the group along one of the nature center’s trails. He let the young people pick out a maple tree to tap and showed them how the nature center collects maple sap. Everyone there got to have hands-on experience tapping a maple tree together.
Johnson said teaching children about nature is important.
“They're the future,” he said. “It’s important to make sure they can enjoy the outdoors. People who spend more time outdoors when they are young are more likely to spend time outdoors as adults.”
The nature center holds educational events that Olson said provide opportunities for young people to learn about a new topic in an entertaining and educational way.
“We've done animal adaptations — different adaptations that animals have in order to survive in diff environments,” she said. “We've done pond study to learn about what macroinvertebrates live in our ponds. We've learned about how things decompose in nature. We do sometimes offer different opportunities like snowshoeing, kicksledding, geocaching and archery as well.”
The interactive events will continue through the spring.
“Next Friday, the 25th over Faribault’s spring break, we have an all about owls program in the evening,” Olson said. “On April 2 it is learning all about peregrine falcons, and there will be a live peregrine falcon there.”
Families were invited to the nature center Saturday to learn about maple tree tapping (RSVP for that event was required.)
It is too early in the season for the center to be making syrup. Production will start once they have enough sap stored. Syrup will be available for sale at the center.
At the end of the syrup-making season, on May 7, the center will hold its annual Maple Syrup Fun Run and Pancake Brunch. event that ends with pancakes and syrup.
"It’s a fun way to get people to get out and use our trails," Olson said. "It's kind of a celebration of the end of maple syruping, and we have a pancake breakfast.”