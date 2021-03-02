Quality after-school activities helps close the student achievement gap, according to Austin Bauer of Northfield Healthy Community Initiative.
Improving after-school programming is a cycle, he told a group of Faribault and Northfield program leaders during a discussion session called Making Meaning of Measurements (M3). Branching into groups, the attendees developed plans over the summer to implement in the fall. During Monday’s session, the guests reviewed fall goals and set new ones for the end of the school year.
M3 sessions typically take place in person every few months but have shifted to a virtual format during the coronavirus pandemic. Bauer, who convened the M3 Day, noted the biggest turnout yet during Monday’s session. Breaking into virtual huddles, program leaders analyzed attendance data and students' experience in particular as they drafted goals and solutions to improve student attendance and engagement,
Faribault Community School
Becky Ford, executive director of Faribault Youth Investment, joined the Faribault Community School breakout group because FYI supports these after-school projects at Faribault Middle and the district's Jefferson Elementary.
Faribault Community School offers homework help, enrichment clubs and free meals to students after school during traditional school years, but COVID-19 has created program barriers.
“Looking at the attendance data, we obviously are seeing reduced participation this year, and through our conversation a lot of it has to do with the interruption of schedules with the pandemic,” Ford said. “It’s impacted how it's rolled out at the elementary school and kids’ ability to get to the middle school. It wasn’t really a surprise, but a good opportunity to discuss how to address decreased participation.”
The children who attend Faribault Community School have consistent attendance and positive experiences, Ford noted.
Although the data reflects the pandemic’s impact on after-school programming, Ford said it forces leaders to think about possible adjustments to keep families engaged. One way to do that is through increased communication, which the Faribault Community School team agreed to set as a goal. Leaders plan to make biweekly phone calls to families and share relevant information on programming.
Children usually attend Community School right after school, but when they participated via distance learning or hybrid learning during the pandemic, Ford said it presented a challenge. The department needed to make use of online resources to offer homework help, one of Community School’s key offerings, in a virtual format.
With a waiver from the Minnesota Department of Education, Faribault Community School could offer programming during regular school hours as long as it didn’t interfere with active classroom instruction.
“We were able to serve a lot of kids from a distance because of that during the day,” Ford said. “Otherwise I’m not sure we would have been able to engage anybody.”
According to M3 discussions, Ford said Faribault Middle School successfully engaged students in virtual clubs this past year. Some students were not able to attend the in-person programming in the first place, so the virtual clubs expanded opportunities to those with obligations at home. Community School will likely continue that beyond the pandemic, Ford said.
TORCH
Northfield TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Realizing College Hopes) offers support to students preparing to graduate high school and pursue college and career goals. Offered at Northfield Middle and High schools, the program emphasizes partnerships with students of color, first-generation college students and those from low-income families.
At the August M3 session, Northfield High School TORCH Director Tessa Kiesow recalls her team discussing the program having disproportionately more female staff than male staff. In theory, this contributed to TORCH serving more female students and fewer males.
As a goal, the team wanted to see male students having at least 10 male contacts this year. Kiesow explained that regular staff members and AmeriCorps Promise Fellows make up the TORCH contacts. Any time a student meets with an adult for homework help, academic advising or scholarship research, TORCH staff logs it in a data management system offered through Northfield Healthy Community Initiative.
According to the most recent data, as examined during the M3 session Monday, Kiesow said 62 out of 105 male students (59%) in the high school’s TORCH program have already made at least 10 male contacts this school year. Keisow was happy to note the increase from last year’s 42%.
As its new goal, Kiesow said her team wants to increase TORCH family engagement as tracked through a data management system .
“The [TORCH] program is serving over 200 students this year, and we’re constantly kind of changing and making revisions, but the M3 is an intentional process to step back from the day to day and see where we could improve,” Kiesow said.
RISE
Another Faribault program represented at the M3 session was RISE, which stands for Realizing Individual Student Excellence. The program provides on-site mentoring and support to Faribault Middle and High school students. The RISE coordinators and AmeriCorps Promise Fellow check in with students regularly in relation to family, personal and academic support.
FHS RISE Coordinator Juanita Picazo and her team set several goals for their department. By the end of the semester, they want to see that all RISE students have at least one family contact. By the end of the month, each student will have at least one academic advising. As another goal, all FHS students in RISE will have International Language Programs completed by the end of the year. The team also plans to host three family events to combine high school and middle school families.
To meet these goals, FHS will do home visits, mail newsletters to RISE families, make phone calls to parents and include RISE information in school newsletters.
“As a team we absolutely loved the brainstorming session,” Picazo said. “It allowed us to get creative with our programming.”