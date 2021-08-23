For those involved in the sport of tractor pulling, it's about more than winning a cash prize and/or a shiny trophy. It's about the camaraderie and mounds of memories made.
In southeast Minnesota, the local tractor-pulling club is known as the South East Area Tractor Pullers. This year, the club hosted tractor pulls in Owatonna, Kenyon, Pine Island, Mantorville, Wanamingo, Kasson and Spring Valley, with upcoming pulls scheduled in Dundas, Mabel and a second turn in Pine Island before finishing out the 2021 season.
Officers include Jake Knott (president), Roger Schultz (vice president), Earl Schultz (treasurer) and Beverly Mancilman (secretary). Board members are Travis Klindworth, Chuck Miller, Harold Mancilman, Carl Larisch, Nick Fox and Nick Doherty.
Many participants of SEATP's pull in Kenyon Saturday have been pulling for years. The Rogers family, of Farmington, have been involved in tractor pulling for more than a decade and a half. It's a family affair for the Rogers, as both husband Greg, wife Lisa and son Steve pull their own fleet tractors.
Lisa says they have been following the SEATP's sled around the area for the last four years. She particularly enjoys all of the people she's gotten to meet, along with the camaraderie and jokes they share.
"The connections are so fun," Lisa said before Saturday's pull began. "I never would've met them otherwise."
Though tractor pulling is a competitive sport — the puller with the farthest distance takes home top honors — pullers like Butch Vlasak, of Montgomery, and Jake Knott agree that it is all about having fun in the end.
Jerry Schultz, of New Richland, recalls pulling at the Steele County Free Fair in the '60s as a kid. He started fixing up an old tractor of his dad's, despite the questions from his dad about why he was doing it. Schultz remembered it being fun to fix it up, and started pulling with it.
Schultz pulls with a Massey-Harris 444 Special he calls the Junkyard Dog. He enjoys the competition each pull brings, and finds attending pulls a relief from the stress of the work week.
"It's just fun to do it," said Schultz. "I take my frustrations of the work week out on the track."
Kenyon resident John Rechtzigel, too, enjoys the fun, family sport for the competition. Pulling since 2011, Rechtzigel also likes bringing his 13-year-old son Ryan along, who pulled for the first time last year in Kenyon.
Tractor pulling often runs in families. Kids who grow up attending tractor pulls with their father/mother or grandmother/grandfather tend to stay involved in the sport.
Over the years
The sport of tractor pulling has taken place across the country as early as 1929, according to Living History Farm. By 1950, county fairs across the nation featured tractor pulls. In the beginning, competitors pulled sleds that were loaded with a certain weight. As farmers began modifying their tractors, they found that one set weight couldn't provide enough of a challenge and it was hard to distinguish the most powerful tractors.
Spectators were then recruited to jump on the sled as the tractor moved down the track. In the late 60s, the Living History Farm says a weight-exchange sled was invented. It describes the sled as a flatbed truck trailer with wheels at the back and a sled at the front, a moveable mass of up to 65,000 pounds starts at the back of the sled over the wheels.
The sled starts out a pull with an effective weight of the sled plus zero. As the tractor makes its way down the track, the weight is moved forward at a set rate, pushing the front of the sled farther and farther into the ground, increasing the friction that the tractor is pulling against. In the' 60s, most competitions divided the tractors by weight limits, so 5,000-pound tractors competed against each other, with other classes for heavier, lighter tractors. Gradually, competitors began modifying their weekday tractors. Some built machines for the competitions only.
SEATP offers farmstock, improved farm, sportsman and open classes, each with a certain number of rules to follow. Individual classes start at 4,500 pounds and go up to 13,500 pounds.